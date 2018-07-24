Wednesday: What the new MetroLink stop, other transit plans mean for St. Louis region

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

MetroLink riders along the central corridor will soon have a new spot to hop aboard both red- and blue-line trains.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss what the new Cortex MetroLink Station and other plans in the works mean for transit in the region.

Joining him to talk about it will be Jessica Mefford-Miller, interim executive director of Metro Transit, and June McAllister Fowler, the newly announced board chair for Citizens for Modern Transit.

Have a question about the new MetroLink stop or the future of transit in the region? Leave us a voicemail at 314-516-6397 (NEWS) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

Related Event

What: Cortex MetroLink Station & Chouteau Greenway Dedication & Grand Opening

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Where: The Cortex Commons (4270 Duncan Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110)

