Wednesday: What the new MetroLink stop, other transit plans mean for St. Louis region

The Cortex MetroLink Station is the 38th station to come to fruition within the light-rail system, which first began service in 1992. The grand opening is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 31.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

MetroLink riders along the central corridor will soon have a new spot to hop aboard both red- and blue-line trains.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss what the new Cortex MetroLink Station and other plans in the works mean for transit in the region.

Joining him to talk about it will be Jessica Mefford-Miller, interim executive director of Metro Transit, and June McAllister Fowler, the newly announced board chair for Citizens for Modern Transit.

Have a question about the new MetroLink stop or the future of transit in the region? Leave us a voicemail at 314-516-6397 (NEWS) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

Related Event
What: Cortex MetroLink Station & Chouteau Greenway Dedication & Grand Opening
When: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 31, 2018
Where: The Cortex Commons (4270 Duncan Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110)

New MetroLink station to open in St. Louis' Cortex district this month

By Jul 10, 2018
Metro Transit

A new MetroLink station will open in St. Louis’ Cortex Innovation Community later this month.

The light-rail stop is located on the east side of Boyle Avenue between the existing Central West End and Grand stations. It’s part of a $15.4-million project to update transportation options surrounding the St. Louis tech hub. The station marks Metro Transit’s first construction project built with both private and public funding.

Metro Transit spokesperson Patti Beck said the stop will support Cortex’s growth as a tech hub.