 Wednesday: What you should know about the rising problem of antibiotic resistance
St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: What you should know about the rising problem of antibiotic resistance

By 1 hour ago
  • Antiobitic resistance is a big concern in the medical community these days. On Wednesday's St. Louis on the Air, we turn our attention to the issue.
This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll turn our attention to the rise in prevalence of antibiotic resistance.

Joining host Don Marsh in the discussion will be Dr. William Powderly, the director of the Washington University Institute for Public Health, as well as St. Louis residents Steve and Stefanie Littlejohn, who lost their daughter Meredith Littlejohn to an antibiotic resistant infection.

We’ll discuss how you can be more aware of antibiotic resistance and why the prevalence of antibiotic resistance is rising.

Related Content

To curb antibiotic use, researchers study an unlikely prescriber: dentists

Dentists write 10 percent of prescriptions for antibiotic courses in the U.S., according to research by the CDC.
Research underway at Washington University seeks to reduce antibiotic use by focusing on a prescriber who doesn’t get too much attention: your local dentist.

Wash U researchers find potential new strategy in fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria

This medical illustration shows a computer-generated image of a group of multidrug resistant Acinetobacter bacteria. The artistic recreation was modeled after images taken using an electron microscope.
Researchers at Washington University have found that some multidrug resistant bacteria intentionally get rid of the genes that protect them from antibiotics. That discovery could eventually provide a new way to treat deadly infections.

A Freezer At Washington University May Hold The Key To Developing New Antibiotics

Super bugs — those bacterial diseases that are resistant to antibiotics — are growing, according to a recent World Health Organization report. Not only are the bugs getting stronger, the report explains, but pharmaceutical companies are also not developing enough new antibiotics to replace the ones that become ineffective. As a result, patients are suffering as the arsenal of antibiotics to fight infections dwindles.

Hazel Watson is one of those people.