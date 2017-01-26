What up-and-comers in the St. Louis dining scene should you keep your eye on?

For eight years, Sauce Magazine has put together its “Ones to Watch” list, highlighting up-and-coming talent in the St. Louis dining industry. On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we heard about some of the chefs, brewers, general managers and bakers on the program.

“We have a vetting process that we go through and what we’re looking for are young, talented restaurant people who are ambitious,” said Meera Nagarajan, creative director of Sauce Magazine. “When we talk about them to others who have worked with them, they may say ‘yeah, I could see them opening a restaurant or a bar one day.’”

Also joining Thursday’s program with contributor Steve Potter was 22-year-old Zac Adcox, the general manager of Blood & Sand. He’s on Sauce Magazine’s 2017 “Ones to Watch” list.

One of the things that makes Adcox unique is that, even at 21, he was already a level 2 certified sommelier.

“That’s incredible because you’re 21, you’re not really thinking about taking wine exams and pouring serving practicals,” Nagarajan said.

Adcox has technically been in the restaurant business for six years. He grew up in the suburbs of Phoenix but after high school he left home and moved across the country to Baltimore, MD. That’s where he developed his penchant for wine.

Listen as Adcox shares his story and Nagarajan profiles other people on the list:

