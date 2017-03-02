What are the best new St. Louis restaurants to try during the month of March?

Your support makes the unexpected possible. Keep St. Louis Public Radio Strong. Donate today.

The Sound Bites team at Sauce Magazine is back and ready to help you plan your nights out at St. Louis restaurants during the month of March.

Catherine Klene and Matt Sorrell, managing editor and staff writer at the magazine, respectively, joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss the openings and closings of restaurants you should know.

They also discussed the local James Beard Award semifinalists: there are five from the St. Louis area.

This Sound Bites segment is produced as a part of a partnership between Sauce Magazine and St. Louis Public Radio.

