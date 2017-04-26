 ‘What are homeless people like?’ Social worker’s play responds to puzzling question | St. Louis Public Radio

‘What are homeless people like?’ Social worker’s play responds to puzzling question

By 2 minutes ago
  • Devonshae Ali, who plays Alice, and Gary Shepard, who has the role of Sam, are pictured in this April 2017 photo. They have both experienced homelessness in their own lives.
    Devonshae Ali, who plays Alice, and Gary Shepard, who has the role of Sam, have both experienced homelessness in their own lives.
    Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

There was a time when Devonshae Ali, Kimberly Romine and Gary Shepard had no place to call home.

Now they all have not only permanent addresses but a new mission: helping people see what it's like to be homeless, through a play to be staged this weekend by St. Louis’ True Community Theatre.

Elaine Ellis, who founded the company and wrote the script for "Less," doesn’t fancy her project as comparing in any way with St. Louis’ more professional theater offerings.

“We are just sort of 'the little play that could,'” Ellis said.

Employed, educated … and homeless

A character named Alice lives with mental illness, and communicates only through songs of the 1960s.

“All the leaves are brown and the sky is gray,” she sings, from The Mamas & the Papas' "California Dreamin,'" as she enters the stage.

Alice is among a half-dozen characters who have no place to call home. They spend their days in public libraries, fast-food restaurants and parks. Devonshae Ali, who plays Alice, knows what that’s like.

Devonshae Ali, who plays Alice, was once homeless but is now an actor and author.
Credit Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

When she was 20 years old, Ali, now 46, went through a rough patch that included sleeping on friends’ couches around St. Louis. Having little control over her life was frustrating.

“Whenever they left, I had to leave too,” Ali said. “So whenever they left the next day to get up and leave for work, I had to find something to do until it was time for me to go to work.”

At the time, Ali was a preschool teacher, not making quite enough money to afford rent.

“Oftentimes, people have that stereotype that if you’re homeless, you don’t have a job,” Ali said. “But you can have a job and still be homeless.”

Another stereotype is that people who are homeless are uneducated.

“At that time, I had an associate’s degree and I was in school working on a bachelor’s,” she said. “And here I am now; I have a master’s degree.”

‘Close to my heart’

A professor who helps people who are homeless write poetry is another character in the play.  The actor, Kimberly Romine, 43, feels a connection to the script.

Kimberly Romine, once homeless, lives in a duplex and looks forward to getting a puppy.
Credit Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

“This play is real close to my heart because I’ve lived it,” Romine said.

Romine sees a lot of herself in the character of the caring professor.

“I help a lot of people. I give advice to my friends,” Romine said. “And if someone needs money, if I have something to give, I’ll give, I’ll give them money.”

In her real job, Romine sells tickets at a movie theater. Back when she lived in local homeless shelter for two years, she was grateful she had a roof over her head. But the situation required her to watch her back.

“People taking your things, people fighting, arguing a lot,” Romine said. “When people argue or get loud it makes me very afraid, and I want to crawl under something and get away real quick.”

Gary Shepard spent several years sleeping on the streets and in parks. He said he saw some friends die in the cold.
Credit Nancy Fowler | St. Louis Public Radio

Gary Shephard, 54, who’s also in the play, has his own beef with shelters. Rather than live in one, he spent seven years sleeping on the streets of St. Louis.

“I basically slept on every block in downtown, behind every dumpster," Shepard said.

Temperatures in St. Louis can dip below zero. Shepard scoffed at the idea that he could have frozen to death.

“Once you wrap up in two or three blankets, you’d be surprised how the body can hold heat,” he said.

The ordeal was worth it, when he thought about how it felt to be in a shelter.

“It reminded me of prison, it reminded me of jail and I just couldn’t do it,” Shepard said.

But later, after one actual jail experience, Shephard stopped abusing drugs and began living in supported housing. Now, he does odd jobs like raking leaves and cutting grass. And he’s in this play.

Just like it's unusual for Shepard to be on stage, the playwright also has a different role in her everyday life. She's a social worker.

Playwright Elaine Ellis is a social worker who helps people who are finding shelter and homes to gather the right paperwork.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo| St. Louis Public Radio

This is the fourth year Elaine Ellis will stage “Less.” The show runs on Friday and Saturday night at the Metropolitan Community Church, 1920 S. 7th Blvd, in the Soulard neighborhood. She wrote it because everyone kept asking her the same thing about her job:  “What are homeless people like?”

But it was the wrong question.

“To answer that question, they would have had to ask me, like ‘What is Mr. Jones like? Or what is Mrs. Smith like?’ because each person is such an individual,” Ellis said.

Last Sunday, 30 individuals who live in the Peter and Paul Community Services Men's Emergency Shelter came to preview the play.

“They seemed  to love it,” Ellis wrote in an email. “[There was] lots of laughter, lots of quiet reflective moments.”

The men left with gift bags packed with socks, soap, toothpaste and a few edible treats.

“It was an incredibly moving experience for our cast,” Ellis said.

‘We are not less’

Milo Marston, an 8-year-old, plays a boy who encounters for the first time a person who is homeless, in a library. Jacob Jones plays a homeless man named Walt and Milo's mother, Amanda Doyle, fills in as the librarian.
Credit Carolina Hidalgo| St. Louis Public Radio

Proceeds from the play will benefit an organization called Home Sweet Home, which provides furniture and household items to people who need them.  But Ellis said the payoff reaches even further.

“We have people that stay and volunteer at the different places we’ve raised money for over the years,” Ellis said. “We have one lady that’s still volunteering, that saw the play two years ago.”

Eight-year-old Milo Marston said the play will stay with him for a while. He has the role of a young boy who encounters a person at the library, who is homeless.

Milo said he learned that people without homes aren’t that different from the rest of us.

“It’s like that line at the end of the play,” Milo said. “We are homeless — but we are not less.”

If you go:

  • ‘Less’ by Elaine Ellis, presented by True Community Theatre
  • 7 p.m., Friday-Saturday April 28-29
  • Metropolitan Community Church of Greater Saint Louis, 1920 S. 7th Blvd.
  • Tickets are $12 and available through Eventbrite

Follow Nancy on Twitter: @NancyFowlerSTL  

Tags: 
Theater
True Community Theatre
Performing Arts
Homelessness
Homeless
Audio Features
Top Stories

Related Content

For St. Charles playwright, no obstacle is too big to keep ‘Fat’ from the stage

By Mar 7, 2017
Shannon Greir, seated in this file photo, took classes at St. Louis' Improv Shop to work her way into the theater world and produce her play, "Fat."
Provided | Shannon Greier

Shannon Geier knows what it’s like to be rejected because of the way she looks. For years, she struggled to lose weight, and was often afraid of how people would react to her.

“I felt like the love I got was conditional, based on my size,” Geier said. “[I’ve been] on blind dates and having the guy see me and turn around and run from the restaurant.”

Today, Geier is at a weight she considers healthy. Now a playwright, she hasn’t forgotten the pain of rejection, but has found a way to talk about it in "Fat," a new play on stage in St. Louis that deals with weight and body image.

Cut & Paste: Tesseract Theatre asks: ‘Am I Black Enough Yet?’ and everyone's in on it

By & Sep 7, 2016
Left to right: Nathan Maul, Sherard Curry and Anna Drehmer in Tesseract Theatre's "Am I Black Enough Yet?" by Clinton Johnston
Tesseract Theatre

The title of an upcoming play by St. Louis’ Tesseract Theatre is a loaded question: “Am I Black Enough Yet?”

It's a challenge that could cause discomfort but the play aims to make fun of the query with a playful approach. The first order of business is to proclaim that the entire audience is “black.” Those who were already black get to be “uber-black.”

New Life homeless shelter plans to close Sunday, vows legal fight isn't over

By Apr 1, 2017
A group of men put out mayoral campaign signs outside the New Life Evangelistic Center a day before the downtown St. Louis shelter at 1411 Locust St. is slated to close on April 2, 2017.
Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated April 1 after rally — The founder of New Life Evangelistic Center spent the final hours before his downtown St. Louis shelter closes leading rallies.

The Rev. Larry Rice is running for mayor of St. Louis and hopes that he can re-open his shelter if he wins Tuesday.

The city has been fighting to close New Life for years, saying it’s a detriment to the neighborhood.

Advocates say St. Louis homeless are being targeted by police downtown

By Nov 19, 2016
Advocates say a heavy police presence in downtown parks, as shown in this June 28, 2016 photo, has driven some people experiencing homelessness into other St. Louis neighborhoods.
File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

An organization that goes into the streets to make sure people experiencing homelessness are warm and fed is concerned that the rights of the homeless are being violated in downtown St. Louis.

St. Louis Winter Outreach believes people living in shelters and abandoned buildings have borne the brunt of an increased police focus on minor violations promised by the mayor in May after a violent carjacking.

City homeless center with lofty goals opens 5 weeks after target date

By Aug 8, 2016
In addition to seating in the central hall of Biddle, the homeless center has classroom and office space on either side.
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

After months of planning, and a few political bumps along the way, the city-owned homeless center in St. Louis’ Carr Square neighborhood opens Monday, five weeks after the initially targeted opening day.

Now known as the Biddle Housing Opportunities Center, the renovated building at the corner of Tucker Boulevard and Biddle Street just north of downtown is the result of a close to two-year effort to create a permanent, walk-in, men’s shelter with an eye to the possible closure of New Life Evangelistic Center.