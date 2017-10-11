What are millennial housing trends actually like in St. Louis?

Millennials are accused of a lot of things, not the least of which being that they don’t want to/can’t buy homes. Is this truly the case? And is it the case in St. Louis?

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Barry Upchurch, the 2017 President of St. Louis REALTORS, will join host Don Marsh to discuss millennial housing trends and what first-time homebuyers should be aware of.

Some 40% of homeowners in St. Louis are millennials, bunking the national stereotypes that millennials don't want to buy houses. On St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh digs deep into housing trends.

