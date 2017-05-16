What are your spring and summer gardening conundrums?

Ah, finally, beautiful Missouri weather. Should last about 5 days, right? Let's use that time to get up to snuff on best gardening practices for the spring and summer.

On Wednesday's St. Louis on the Air, experts from the Missouri Botanical Garden will join the program to answer listener questions and discuss successful techniques for home gardening. Jennifer Smock, the supervisor of the Kemper Center for Home Gardening, and Glenn Kopp, the garden's horticultural information manager will join the program.

