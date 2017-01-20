What does the ‘simple life’ look like in today’s America? Author Mark Sundeen joins us

The trend of rural to urban migration across the world has been well-documented and is going strong. But what about people who migrate the opposite way? These people choose a different life with different challenges, but they also make up a community all their own.

That’s the community author Mark Sundeen explores in his book, “The Unsettlers: In Search of the Good Life in Today's America." One of the stories he highlights takes place in Missouri — La Plata, to be exact, which is about three hours northwest of St. Louis, outside of Kirksville.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sundeen joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss “The Unsettlers” and what he learned about these different kinds of pioneers in American society.

