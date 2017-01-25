What does ‘smart growth’ for St. Louis look like? An upcoming conference offers suggestions

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed the idea of “smart growth” in the St. Louis region with organizers of an upcoming conference called the New Partners for Smart Growth Conference.

The conference will focus on “practical tools and strategies for creating great communities.” What does that mean?

Joining the program to discuss were Eric Friedman, the president of Friedman Group Realtors and Friedman Development Group, as well as Kate Meis, the Executive Director of the Local Government Commission.

A conference coming to St. Louis next week will offer suggestions on "smart growth" for St. Louis' urban development. Host Don Marsh speaks with conference organizers.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.