What exactly does St. Louis' Civilian Oversight Board do? What's next?

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we heard about the plans for the next steps of the Civilian Oversight Board, whose function it is to investigate complaints made against the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

A two-year-old organization, the group is trying to determine ways to be more effective in investigating claims and improving police-community relations in St. Louis.

Several have called for the strengthening of the COB in the wake of protests in response to the acquittal of Jason Stockley, particularly giving the group power to subpoena witnesses, which it currently cannot do.

Joining us for the discussion about what it is that the COB does, were three of the group's members: Executive Director Nicolle Barton as well as board members Aaron Banks and Heather Highland.

Members of the COB said they've had trouble clarifying with the St. Louis community about their role and also how citizens can file complaints. They offered up the resources on this website on where to call and visit as well as how to make a complaint. You can also call 314-657-1600 for more information.

Listen to the full discussion here:

