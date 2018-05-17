What to expect during Missouri’s special session

Missouri’s special legislative session to consider whether to impeach Gov. Eric Greitens is set to begin Friday evening, but don’t expect much drama right away.

Both the House and Senate will convene 30 minutes after the 2018 regular session ends at 6 p.m. Friday. Both chambers are expected to approve schedules and any special rules or changes needed for the 30-day session. In addition, the House could spend the first night revising the purpose of the committee investigating the governor, or may instead form a separate committee to handle any disciplinary action.

Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood, says after that things will likely quiet down.

“I think we’re going to let that committee continue to work for the next week or so,” she said. “Then again, my best guess is we’re going to probably come back to the building the first week in June and look at the articles of impeachment that have been created for us. Then we can start looking at those, and acting on those.”

That’s assuming the committee doesn’t recommend a lesser punishment or none at all. House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, said to expect the House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight to move away from closed-door meetings.

“From the beginning, I’ve said we’re going to have a fair and open process, and as part of the investigation, there are elements of that that the committee has had to do privately,” he said. “But as we move into the special session, those things will be conducted in a very open and transparent manner.”

The committee, chaired by Rep. Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City, held its first open hearing on Wednesday, during which two private attorneys representing the governor’s office requested specific rules for the special session. Those include granting subpoena power to the governor’s attorneys, allowing them to cross-examine witnesses, and requiring all testimony to occur in public.

A decision on the request has not been made yet.

The committee filed suit Thursday demanding two political groups connected to the governor turn over documents related to its investigation of whether the governor broke campaign finance laws.

The Senate will basically wait on the House to act. If it does impeach the governor, the upper chamber will appoint seven judges who will decide whether to remove him from office.

Greitens maintains he’s innocent of anything illegal involving the use of a charity donor list to raise money and his extramarital affair before becoming governor.

Follow Marshall on Twitter: @MarshallGReport