What to expect for St. Louis' road construction season

The St. Louis region can expect several major road construction projects this year.

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced on Friday that most of the road work will be maintenance and bridge repairs.

MoDOT’s district manager Greg Horn said not all construction work will be long-term work zones. Some projects will be accomplished on weekends and nights.

“There’s lot of events that happen at night. We have ball games, we have the Muny and stuff like that. So, we try to work around those.” But not all projects can be done during off hours.

Permanent lane closures in downtown St. Louis will have the most impact for drivers, Horn said. There will be road work to widen the Poplar Street Bridge on I-64. Work starts in mid March.

Highways I-64 and I-55 will undergo bridge maintenance and rehabilitation.

St. Louis County has planned bridge repairs at the interchange of I-70 and I-170. There will also be road work on I-270 between Route 364 and I-55 as well as at the Shrewsbury bridge on I-44.

It is important that drivers pay attention when they pass work zones, Horn said.

Last year seven people died in work-zone crashes throughout Missouri.