What happened when: A day-by-day look at protests throughout the St. Louis region

On Sept. 15, St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson ruled that former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley was not guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Prosecutors alleged Stockley, who is white, executed Smith, a black man, after a car chase. They also said that Stockley planted a gun in Smith’s car. Stockley maintained that he saw Smith reach for the gun, feared for his life and shot Smith in self-defense. Smith was suspected of dealing drugs. In a recording inside the police car during the car chase, Stockley is heard saying he’s “going to kill that MF, don’t you know.”

The verdict immediately touched off protests in downtown St. Louis, which spread throughout the city, St. Louis County and St. Charles County in the following days.

Before the verdict, clerics and activists had promised 100 days of action, which St. Louis Public Radio started tracking from the first day.

This chart is an attempt to document the demonstrators actions and the ripple effects of their protests. It will be updated on an ongoing basis.

A day-by-day look at ongoing protests

