Have you ever wondered what happens in Air Control? We sat down with St. Louis Public Radio's own Midday Host and Production Specialist, Greg Munteanu, to learn more.

If you listen to St. Louis Public Radio midday, you probably recognize Greg's voice as he reads the station's legal I.D, sponsor messages, and the weather. In the control room, he monitors the production levels of all the midday shows.

"These little meters that are bouncing around here," he says as he points to the control board. "We have to keep everything that is going out over the air relatively equal. We want it hitting right about a -20 decibels. If it's not hitting -20, our processor is working overtime to get it there." That means there's going to be noise. If it goes over, there will be some digital distortion.

The fader is typically set to -0. If it's distorting and Greg's board is at -0, the audio is coming in hot.

There are several computers in the room. One that has pre-recorded shows queued up, as well as music for breaks. Another is always recording the show that is currently on. It is recorded digitally and on cd. For instance, the replays of St. Louis On the Air that happen in the evenings are played from cd.

Greg says everyone has their own preferences in the studio, even in how they position the microphone. He prefers it coming down from the top, rather than upwards. "I find it reduces the amount of "s" sounds and it enhances the deep part of my voice." The effect he's describing is called "the proximity effect." The proximity of the source (the speaker) to the microphone will effect the enhancement of the bass.

The music bed has a variety of songs ready to play during the break transitions. The music he decides to play is often affected by the tone of the story preceding it. "If the story is real somber, I won't hit them over the head with something happy." He also has a collection of songs he prefers to use more than others. The log also has pre-recorded promotions for upcoming shows. The Ask Me Another promo is played at 1:15.

The FCC requires the legal I.D. to be read on air each hour. As 12:59 p.m. approaches, Greg prepares to read the I.D. and a short sponsor note. The break is timed to the second and is 1:00 minute exactly. "If I go over a minute, I crash the network," he tells us. It has to be down to the second. With the addition of station in the Rolla and Quincy areas, the new legal I.D. is longer. He has to prioritize what to cover during each break. "It's nice to breathe in between."

As he reads the sponsor messages, a large clock ticks down the seconds until 1:00 p.m., the cut off time. Greg finishes on 12:59:59 exactly and queues a song before the news is read. After the 12:59 break, a new page of underwriting is prepared for the next break coming up in five minutes between news and the beginning of Fresh Air.

It's easy to listen without realizing the number of moving pieces and the amount of planning that goes into seamless radio coverage. Next time you tune into St. Louis Public Radio, listen for the precision in transitions between your favorite programs.