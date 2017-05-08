What Missouri lawmakers did on the final Monday of the 2017 session

The Missouri General Assembly launched into its final five days Monday.

It was lackluster early on in terms of bill passage, but both chambers appointed lawmakers to conference committees, which hash out House and Senate versions of bills. If deals are not reached, the bills usually die.

Here’s what happened Monday, in digestible form:

Workplace discrimination

The House took up legislation late Monday afternoon that would make it harder for Missouri residents to prove that discrimination played a role in their firing. The measure requires an ex-employee to prove that the main reason he or she lost a job was race, sex, age, or national origin, not just one of a few factors.

Rep. Joe Don McGaugh, R-Carroll, said the bill is needed to counter "judicial overreach" that’s allowed too many people to sue for alleged discrimination. The GOP-sponsored measure has been lambasted by Democrats and the state chapter of the NAACP, all of whom argue it would allow legalized discrimination and return Missouri to the days before civil rights reforms.

Prescription drug monitoring program

The Senate appointed negotiators for a bill to create the last-in-the-nation, statewide prescription opioid tracking program, but won’t allow them to go past the Senate’s initial position.

Essentially, the database is dead unless bill sponsor Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston — who has pushed for it two sessions in a row — and the House agree to the Senate’s demands.

In-home health care

A Senate bill to allow leftover money in various state accounts to be used to restore in-home care faces a chilly reception from House Budget Committee Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick. Among other things, Fitzpatrick said some state departments are leery of getting rid of excess money for transportation or corrections-related programs.

The Shell Knob Republican, who declined to predict how the bill would fare in the House, also contended the plan amounted to a short-term solution to a longer-term problem.

“So if we take the money from those funds this year, that money will be gone next year,” he said. “But the things that we’re spending that money on will have to be funded next year. So we’ll find ourselves back in this exact same position in one year that we find ourselves in right now.”

Fitzpatrick added that House Republicans decided against a similar plan while debating the budget earlier this year. The Senate, however, doubled down on the bill, passing it a second time due to small language changes.

Other thing of note

The Missouri House held a moment of silence at the request of Democratic Rep. Bruce Franks, of St. Louis, to mark last week’s death of Edward Crawford, who was featured in an iconic photo during the Ferguson protests in 2014. Authorities say Crawford killed himself on Thursday. Franks asked for condolences for Crawford and his family.

Jason Rosenbaum contributed to this report.

Follow Marshall on Twitter: @marshallgreport; Jo: @jmannies