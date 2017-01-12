What’s more metal than wolves? A benefit for a wolf center

By 8 seconds ago
  • Lazarus, a male Mexican wolf, rests while his pup stands at alert. Researcher Cheryl Asa says wolves tend to be monogamous and the males are dedicated fathers.
    Lazarus, a male Mexican wolf, rests while his pup stands at alert. Researcher Cheryl Asa says wolves tend to be monogamous and the males are dedicated fathers.
    File photo | Mary Delach Leonard | St. Louis Public Radio

For many people, conservationists and heavy metal fans may not seem to have much in common. But for Simon Koch, they're a natural combination. 

That's why for the third year in a row Koch has organized a “Winter Wolves: a benefit for the Endangered Wolf Center.”

This year, he’s pulled together more than 10 metal bands to perform at the Fubar nightclub in Grand Center to raise awareness and money for the center in Eureka. This year’s bands will come from across the Midwest to play the show. Koch said he hopes to raise more than the $1,500 brought in in the first two years.

The Endangered Wolf Center works to preserve endangered wolves and reintroduce them to the wild. The organization is almost solely responsible for saving the Mexican gray wolf and repatriating it into its native habitat. The center is home to African painted dogs, swift foxes, Mexican wolves and six North American red wolves, of which only about 45 remain.

St. Louis Public Radio asked three people involved with the concert about their work and the concert.

The Organizer

Simon Koch moved to St. Louis in 2005 and has long been involved in the area’s metal scene. An amateur conservationist who’s worked at other animal sanctuaries, he quickly found the Endangered Wolf Center and began volunteering. He’s quick to emphasize the mission behind the concert: raising money for the center.

Simon Koch - not pictured, guitar and leather jacket.

“The focus is the endangered wolf center and spreading awareness and educating the public as to why these wolves are so important to our ecosystems,” Koch said. “With the wolf being on the top of said ecosystem it affects everything that’s below it — its prey, the vegetation, wolves can even affect the course of a river.”

Koch said he hopes the concert grows into a festival that draws people from both the music and conservation communities. 

The Volunteer Coordinator

Mat Fox has been the volunteer coordinator at the Endangered Wolf Center for just over a year.  Previously he studied small rodents in Mongolia and worked to protect bears in South America.  He was drawn to the center’s work and history.

“The Mexican wolf was brought back from the edge of extinction here in 1971 by Marlon Perkins who started our center and was the director of the Zoo at the time,” Fox said.  “So this place is as St. Louis as the arch or the beautiful zoo or the beautiful parks that we have.”

The center is funded primarily through donations. Fox said $700 or $1,000 can go a long way at the center.

“Whether it’s towards directly taking care of the animals as in feeding them, building new enrichment for them to make their lives more exciting, building new den boxes for them in the winter,” he said. “All of these things can be done with just a small amount of money.”

The Musician/DJ

Kirby Ray is a DJ and program director at Real Rock 99.3 in Cape Girardeau. A friend of Koch, Ray will be playing the Winter Wolves concert for the third time with his band.  He said being surrounded by nature in Southern Missouri contributes to his interest in conservation.   

“I think that probably we’re all so closely living in areas where you can get out and explore nature that it’s probably a big reason why we care so much about it,” he said. 

Ray hopes the concert also introduces people to the varied types of metal played by musicians.

“You know for heavy metal, if you haven’t engaged with heavy metal and you think ‘well, it’s all just noise or whatever’ I say give it more of a chance,” Ray said. “My word about checking it out is just search around, give it a chance, and give all genres of music a chance.”  

If you go

What: Winter Wolves: a benefit for the Endangered Wolf Center

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis

Follow Willis on Twitter: @WillisRArnold

Tags: 
Endangered Wolf Center
Local Music
Art and Activism
Audio Features
Top Stories

Related Content

Out in the cold: Hardy St. Louis volunteers record breeding habits of endangered wolves

By Feb 18, 2016
Lazarus, a male Mexican wolf, at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka.
Mary Delach Leonard|St. Louis Public Radio

Volunteer Lisa Houska is hunkered down next to a tall cyclone fence at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka. She’s peering at a hillside, observing a handsome pair of thick-furred Mexican wolves and their three pups that were born last year.

“We’re watching Sibi and Lazarus. This is their second breeding season,’’ Houska whispers.

For two hours on this unseasonably warm winter morning she’ll sit motionless, trying not to disturb the family. She’s hoping to witness another successful courtship between mom and dad.

Carol Perkins, Conservationist And Humanitarian, Dies At 95

By , & Oct 25, 2012
(Courtesy Saint Louis Zoo)

Updated 5:52 p.m.

Carol Perkins, a conservationist and humanitarian and the widow of famed zoologist Marlin Perkins, has died.

The Saint Louis Zoo says Carol Perkins died Saturday at her home in Clayton, Mo. She was 95 and had been in declining health.

Marlin Perkins was the director of the Saint Louis Zoo who gained international fame after becoming host of television's "Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom" in 1962. The program aired for 26 years until his death in 1986.

Swift fox kits born at Endangered Wolf Center

By Jun 14, 2012
Regina Mossotti, Endangered Wolf Center

A litter of three swift foxes, two females and one male, has been born at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka – the first in a dozen years. The four-week-old foxes will get their first round of vaccinations today.

The kits are being raised by a trio of adult foxes – the breeding female’s sister is helping the parents care for their young.