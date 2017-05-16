What should doctors be asking their older patients? New screening tool provides insight

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Dr. John Morley joined host Don Marsh to discuss health issues in older adults to keep an eye out for. He’ll also share information about a new screening tool that enables doctors to more easily detect them.

Morley is a SLUCare geriatrician and director of geriatrics at the Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

Dr. John Morley discusses what doctors should be looking out for with older patients and answers questions about aging on St. Louis on the Air.

Related Events

What: 37th Annual "Bringing It Together: Age Out Loud HealthFest"

When: Friday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Muny Opera Pavillion in Forest Park

What: SLU Geriatric Health Assessments

When: Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Learning Resources Center at Saint Louis University Medical School, call 314-977-8848 for an appointment

