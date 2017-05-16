 What should doctors be asking their older patients? New screening tool provides insight | St. Louis Public Radio
What should doctors be asking their older patients? New screening tool provides insight

  • Dr. John Morley discussed the health issues older adults should keep an eye out for, as well as a new screening tool to identify them.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Dr. John Morley joined host Don Marsh to discuss health issues in older adults to keep an eye out for. He’ll also share information about a new screening tool that enables doctors to more easily detect them.

Morley is a SLUCare geriatrician and director of geriatrics at the Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

Related Events

What: 37th Annual "Bringing It Together: Age Out Loud HealthFest"
When: Friday, May 26 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Muny Opera Pavillion in Forest Park
More information.

What: SLU Geriatric Health Assessments
When: Saturday, June 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Where:  Learning Resources Center at Saint Louis University Medical School, call 314-977-8848 for an appointment
More information.

