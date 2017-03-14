What was St. Louis like during the civil rights movement?

If you remember the day two St. Louis activists climbed 125 feet up a construction ladder on the unfinished north leg of the Gateway Arch, you remember a key moment of the civil rights movement in St. Louis. Percy Green was one of the people who climbed the Arch on July 14, 1964.

Green’s protest was an attempt to push construction companies working on the Arch to hire more African-American workers and contractors for the project.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh looked back on this compelling and complex time with Green alongside Gwen Moore, curator of urban landscape and community at the Missouri History Museum.

The museum recently debuted its new exhibit called “#1 in Civil Rights,” which is about the history of the civil rights movement in St. Louis.

