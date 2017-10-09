 What you need to know about cybersecurity in light of the Equifax hack | St. Louis Public Radio
What you need to know about cybersecurity in light of the Equifax hack

  • Maurice Dawson and Shaji Kahn, information security professors at UMSL, joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss cybersecurity.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed cybersecurity issues in light of the recent hacking of Equifax, one of three major credit reporting agencies in the United States. Nearly 146 million Americans were impacted by the data breach that involved social security numbers, birth dates and other personal information.

Joining him for the discussion were:

  • Shaji Khan, Assistant Professor of Information Systems, University of Missouri-St. Louis
  • Maurice Dawson, Assistant Professor of Information Systems & Fulbright Scholar, University of Missouri-St. Louis

Listen to the full discussion here:

