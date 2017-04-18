What you need to know when making end-of-life healthcare decisions for family, yourself

This week, healthcare professionals and families are making a point to talk about a subject that can be very difficult for some: end-of-life decisions. This week marks National Healthcare Decisions week.

This week, healthcare professionals and families are making a point to talk about a subject that can be very difficult for some: end-of-life healthcare decisions.

Tuesday marked National Healthcare Decisions Day and on St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed the importance of advance care planning for end-of-life decisions with two people in the St. Louis community who aid families in making these difficult decisions all the time.

Brian Carpenter, a clinical psychologist and professor at Washington University, and Virginia G. Rice, an elder law attorney with The Rice Law Firm, joined the program.

“The idea of a bucket list is really appealing; it does tell you that people are thinking their life is going to end, and they have things they want to accomplish before it does, but they don’t take it to the next step,” Carpenter said. “There is going to be a time in my life when I’m dying, before I’m dead. There are certain things people want that to look like and don’t want that to look like. That can be very challenging for people to think about and talking about it can be even more challenging.”

How should you be planning now for end-of-life healthcare decisions? St. Louis on the Air spoke with a clinical psychologist and a lawyer to find out.

Below, find suggestions from Carpenter and Rice about planning for this time of life:

What are the legal documents necessary to determine end-of-life healthcare decisions?

Rice said that every individual should have legal documentation that shows a durable power of attorney for healthcare, a healthcare directive and a durable power of attorney for finances.

Beyond that, there are also more specific forms dealing with the terms of who should receive HIPPA-protected information and burial decisions.

You can find free forms to take to an attorney on the Gateway End of Life Coalition’s website here. These documents vary for every state.

A designated durable power of attorney for healthcare determines who will make health care decisions for you if you are incapacitated.

A healthcare directive tells physicians, nurses, health care providers what you want and don’t want in terms of your end-of-life health care.

Who should be involved in these decisions?

Carpenter recommends you include close family, friends and your health care providers. Your attorney should also be a part of the process.

When should you start planning?

Both Carpenter and Rice recommended that people start at a young age, in case of a tragedy resulting in early death.

