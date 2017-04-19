What you should know about the rising problem of antibiotic resistance

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we turned our attention to the rise in prevalence of antibiotic resistant infection.

Joining host Don Marsh in the discussion were Dr. William Powderly, the director of the Washington University Institute for Public Health, as well as St. Louis resident Steve Littlejohn, who lost his daughter Meredith Littlejohn to an antibiotic resistant infection.

We discussed how you can be more aware of antibiotic resistance and why the prevalence of antibiotic resistance is rising.

