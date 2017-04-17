Who are the most ‘Legendary East St. Louisans?’

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh was be joined by Tiffany Lee and Reginald Petty to discuss their book “Legendary East St. Louisans: An African American Series.”

The book chronicles residents of East St. Louis who have made an impact on the region and the country.

Authors and East St. Louis natives Tiffany Lee and Reginald Petty recent wrote a book titled "Legendary East St. Louisans." They discuss the unheralded heroes that the region should know about on St. Louis on the Air with host Don Marsh.

