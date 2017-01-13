Who will be St. Louis' pick for NPR's Tiny Desk Contest 2017?

It's here! NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest for 2017 is now open for your entries. 

Submit a video of you, or your band, playing an original song behind a desk of your choosing. You could win a chance to play your own Tiny Desk Concert at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C. 

But even before then, St. Louis Public Radio will run its own contest to choose a local favorite from all entries submitted to NPR Music.

Stay tuned — we'll open voting in February for St. Louis Public Radio's listeners and fans of local music to choose their #TinyDeskSTL pick for a live concert (venue: to be announced). 

Our quest to find a local favorite for #TinyDeskSTL will follow NPR Music's rules. If you've entered the Tiny Desk Contest before, feel free to enter again this year, but you must submit a new video.

So many tiny desks, but you've got time! The contest deadline is January 29th

Help St. Louis Public Radio showcase our city's finest hip hop, blues, country, indie, rock and all around musical talent. Let's do this, St. Louis! Submit your Tiny Desk video here

Watch the 2016 Tiny Desk STL pick - Mt. Thelonius:

Here's our pick for #TinyDeskSTL 2016: Mt. Thelonious

By Mar 4, 2016

Watching the videos for all of the St. Louis singers, songwriters, bands and musicians who submitted entries to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest 2016 was not heavy lifting.

Why would it be?

There were creative interpretations of what constitutes a "desk." But best of all, original songs across genres offered a feel for the wealth of local talent we have in our area.

Slice of St. Louis Sounds: profiles on the way to STLPR's Tiny Desk Concert

By Mar 10, 2016
Hazard to Ya Booty performs on STL Up Late
Provided by Hazard to Ya Booty

NPR's Tiny Desk Contest gives bands the chance to compete for a full concert at NPR’s headquarters, appear on Ask Me Another, and tour across the country.

To bring that competition home St. Louis Public Radio held our own Tiny Desk Contest. We collected submissions to the national contest and had you, our readers and listeners, vote on your favorite act.  Each day we're posting short profiles and band Q & A's for the top five acts. (Find out about our very own Tiny Desk concert here at St. Louis Public Radio.)

Tiny Desk 2016: Thanks for supporting Mt. Thelonious and local music!

By Mar 16, 2016
buttons
Illustrated by Susannah Lohr / St. Louis Public Radio

NPR's 2016 Tiny Desk Contest gives bands the chance to compete to play a concert at NPR’s headquarters, appear on the game show Ask Me Another, and tour across the country.

 

To bring that competition home, St. Louis Public Radio held our own Tiny Desk Contest. We collected submissions to the national contest and had you, our readers and listeners, vote on your favorite act. Voting is now closed, but you can still see all of the entries.

Mark Wallace, Alyssa Avery and Ian Lubar of Mt. Thelonious were great guests and played to a packed lobby, around our own version of a tiny desk, for close to an hour. Watch their performance below. and visit their website for more music and show dates.