Who's St. Louis' NFL team now?

By & 25 minutes ago

Credit Bill Greenblatt | UPI | File Photo

Since the Rams went west (and south, if you count their record), who did St. Louis pay attention to in the NFL this season?

One way of answering that question is to look at who fans tweeted about. Using Twitter's streaming API, we collected tweets using hashtags associated with NFL teams throughout the beginning of the season. After we were done collecting, we had more than 3 million tweets using more than 6 million hashtags.

Of course we wanted to know what people from around St. Louis were talking about. We decided to not rely on geocoded Tweets (i.e. when you tweet from your phone and it attaches the location to the tweet automatically) because they're a very small portion of all tweets. Instead, we used the user's location field and searched all the tweets for variations of "St. Louis", "St. Charles", "314" and other signifiers of our area.

And one more point before we get into the data: It's important to note that we didn't look at whether these tweets were positive or negative. We can't really say whether people are fans of these teams — someone hate-watching the Rams and tweeting about them with their hashtag counted the same as a die-hard fan in our analysis.

Here's what we found:

The Rams still top the list

Hashtags related to the Rams made up nearly 15% of the NFL-related hashtags used in St. Louis. This is significantly higher than how much the Rams were talked about across all of football — they made up just 1.2% of all hashtags.

Other favorites were mostly regional

Teams unsurprisingly over-represented here compared to across Twitter were Green Bay, Kansas City, Tennessee and Chicago.

Other teams with local buzz included Denver and the also-formerly St. Louis-based Arizona Cardinals. 

Loading...

Some caveats

This is not a scientific survey: Working with data like this isn't perfect. Here are a few of the things we ran into when exploring it.

Due to "hiccups" in the software collecting the Tweets, we didn't collect data continuously and we didn't collect it for the entire season. Thus teams may be over- or under-represented because of week-to-week matchups. For example, it's possible that teams in the Monday Night Football game get tweeted about more that week no matter who they are.

Hashtags can be used for many things. For instance, spammers tend to use trending hashtags to get their messages in front of as many eyes as possible. But it's not always nefarious: There's more than one team called the Giants, for instance, and both the Major League Baseball and the NFL team by that name were playing in September. We did our best to account for this overlap by looking for common tag intersections (for instance, if a tweet used #giants and #mlb or #giants and #stlcards, it's a good bet it wasn't referring to the NFL team).

Finally, there are "superfans". While we removed obvious spammers, some folks just really, really love their football team. Some teams had more people tweeting about them less often, while others had fewer, more devoted followers. For example in the St. Louis area, there were nearly 200 people tweeting about the Rams, with five of them accounting for about a quarter of those hashtags. Denver, on the other hand, had fewer than 100 local tweeters, but its number one fan accounted for more than 30% of the times its hashtag showed up.

Tags: 
St. Louis Rams
NFL
Football
Twitter
Stan Kroenke
Top Stories

Related Content

Rams fans say goodbye to football at the Dome with a revisit of 'the greatest show on turf'

By Jul 23, 2016
Jim Schroeder checks the grill outside the dome where the St. Louis Rams used to play. He tailgated with family and friends Saturday, July 23, 2016 before going to an exhibition game played by members of the 1999 championship team.
Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Rams fans had a chance to relive some memories from the team’s glory days Saturday.

Former Rams players, including members of the 1999 Super Bowl championship team, played a game of flag football in the Dome at America’s Center. It’s likely one of the last times Rams players, past or present, step foot on the Dome’s turf now that Stan Kroenke has moved his team to Los Angeles.

What #StaySTL has taught the Missouri History Museum about St. Louisans’ pride

By Jan 19, 2016
Missouri History Museum

Last week after the St. Louis Rams officially became no more and opted to move to Los Angeles, the Missouri History Museum sent out a little email. It read:

“While some organizations are leaving St. Louis, we’re staying. Today we’re launching the #staySTL campaign. We need you to join with us and show the world how much we love the St. Louis region. Visit Facebook, Twitter, change your profile picture and help us share the #staySTL logo.

Commentary: This football fan takes a timeout

By May 2, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: In deference to everybody’s least favorite high school teacher, let’s begin today’s column with a pop quiz. How many of the following people can you identify?

Dale Meinert, Sam “The Rifle” Etcheverry, Billy Stacy, Bill Koman, King Hill, Luke and Don Owens.