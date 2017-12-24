Jazz Unlimited for Christmas Eve, 2017 will be “The Winter Holiday Show.” A number of traditions are celebrated each December in this country. All of them have light from candles to light from the sun as an important part of the celebrations. We will celebrate Chanukah, Winter Solstice, Christmas and Kwanzaa with appropriate music on Jazz Unlimited on Christmas Eve. Helping us celebrate this joyous time will be Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Charlie Haden, Hank Jones, the Buck Clayton Big Band, Keith Jarrett, Art Pepper, Abdullah Ibrahim, Stanley Cowell, The Toshiko Akiyoshi Jazz Orchestra, John Coltrane, Randy Weston, our own Dan Rubright, Steve Schenkel and Keith Moyer, Wynard Harper and Saxophone Summit.

Here is a video of Peace On Earth, by John Coltrane, performed by participants in the 20th Anniversary Annual Meeting of the International Association of Schools of Jazz, The Hague, Netherland, July 2010. Conducted by David Liebman, Artistic Director of the IASJ and bassist Reggie Workman.