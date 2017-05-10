 Woman dead in officer-involved shooting in south St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio

Woman dead in officer-involved shooting in south St. Louis

By 20 minutes ago
  • Crime scene investigators with the St. Louis Police Department work a scene in the 3600 block of Wilmington Avenue, where an officer shot and killed a woman on May 10, 2017.
    Crime scene investigators with the St. Louis Police Department work a scene in the 3600 block of Wilmington Avenue, where an officer shot and killed a woman Wednesday.
    Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

A St. Louis woman has died Wednesday after being shot by police because she refused to drop her gun.

Officers began receiving 911 calls about a woman firing a gun in the Holly Hills neighborhood around 11:45 Wednesday morning, interim St. Louis Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole said in a briefing that was broadcast on Periscope.

The woman, 50, was still shooting when officers arrived, O’Toole said, and was killed after ignoring orders to drop the weapon.

“Preliminarily, it appears that it could have been some sort of family disturbance that’s going on, or a dispute, and that’s why she had her handgun and fired shots,” O’Toole said, adding that family members were inside the house where the shooting happened. No one else was injured.

O’Toole said bullets damaged at least two cars in the 3600 block of Wilmington Avenue; crime-scene technicians found at least 10 shell casings from the woman’s gun in the yard. They also recovered her weapon.

The male officer who shot the woman is a 19-year-veteran and on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. This is the first time an officer has shot and killed someone in St. Louis since February, though there have been other non-fatal shootings.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Tags: 
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
officer-involved shooting
Top Stories

Related Content

Stray bullet hits fan at Busch Stadium; investigation ongoing

By May 3, 2017
Busch Stadium in Downtown St. Louis.
File photo | Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis police are investigating how a fan at Tuesday’s St. Louis Cardinals game at Busch Stadium was hit by a stray bullet. Experts say it’s not as far-fetched a scenario as you might expect.

Police said it was the first time such an incident had happened at the stadium, which opened in 2006. The 34-year-old woman was not seriously injured.

Police shoot, kill 15-year-old suspected of carjacking

By Apr 20, 2016
The police-involved shooting took place near the 3200 block of St. Louis Avenue late Tuesday morning.
ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO | MAPBOX, OPENSTREETMAP

Updated 2:50 p.m. April 20 with identity of young man shot by police: St. Louis police have identified a 15-year-old as the victim of a fatal police shooting during a chase involving a car that authorities say had been stolen at gunpoint.

Jorevis Scruggs died Tuesday morning after reportedly pointing a stolen gun at two St. Louis police officers who were following the suspected stolen car.

Officers will not face charges in death of Mansur Ball-Bey

By Jun 2, 2016
Dennis Ball-Bey, Mansur Ball-Bey's father, hugs Shonettda Ball, Mansur's cousin, on the steps outside St. Louis city court Thursday afternoon.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated at 5:15 p.m. with comments from the family and prosecutor Jennifer Joyce. - Two St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers will not face criminal charges for the August 2015 shooting death of a young man in the Fountain Park neighborhood.