Woman in Greitens affair says basement encounter at center of felony charge was not consensual

The woman with whom Gov. Eric Greitens had an affair in 2015 told a special Missouri House committee investigating his conduct that she felt coerced into a sexual act during one of their early meetings.

The woman, who had been Greitens’ hair stylist, told the committee that Greitens was “controlling” during the encounter on March 21, 2015, attempting to spit water into her mouth after he had tied her to pull-up rings in his basement. She also told the committee she felt compelled to perform oral sex in order to be able to get to work on time.

“It felt like consent but no, I didn’t want to do it,” she told the committee. “I felt as though that would allow me to leave.”

The committee’s interim report, released Wednesday, does not recommend actions the General Assembly should take against the governor. A final report is expected in May, at the end of the legislative session. The committee could recommend impeachment at that time.

The House voted unanimously in March to create the committee after Greitens was charged with felony invasion of privacy. He is accused of taking a semi-nude photo of the woman with whom he was having an affair without her consent, then transmitting it in a way that it could be accessed by a computer. Greitens admitted to the affair, but has pleaded not guilty to the crime. His trial is set to start May 14, the last week of the legislative session.

Governor reacts

In a fiery public statement made less than an hour before the report was released, Greitens doubled down on claims that the report was nothing but a witch hunt full of “lies and falsehoods.”

“This is a political witch hunt,” he said. “In just 33 days, a court of law and a jury of my peers will let every person in Missouri know the truth and prove my innocence. In 33 days, this witch hunt will come to an end.”

The governor’s attorneys had pushed hard to delay the release of the report, saying it could potentially taint the jury pool. On March 26, attorneys representing the governor in both the criminal case and separate legal matters asked the seven members to grant an extension so they could “provide the public and your fellow lawmakers with a complete and accurate report that preserves the constitutional rights of every person involved and does not unduly interfere with the governor’s right to a fair trial by an untainted jury.”

On April 4, retired St. Louis Circuit Judge Thomas Frawley wrote in a letter to the chairman of the special house committee, “In my opinion, release of the committee's report at this time or at any time prior to conclusion of Governor Greitens' criminal trial will seriously jeopardize the right of Governor Greitens, as well as the State, to a fair and impartial jury. And on April 6, Ed Dowd, one of the attorneys in the criminal case, reached out to committee chairman Jay Barnes personally, telling him, “we believe that your report will almost certainly contain information that will — in the course of the coming days and weeks — be publicly proven to be incorrect.”

Greitens repeated accusations first made in a court filing this week that the woman with whom he had the affair may have imagined the photo being taken.

“This a political witch hunt now based on the testimony of someone who said under oath that they may remembering this through a dream. We expect that tonight’s report will be full of more false, outlandish and salacious accusations.”

Greitens also called into question the committee’s investigative process, noting that witnesses were not cross-examined, and that his attorneys, reporters and public were banned from the hearing.

Lawmakers react

Reaction from Democrats was swift, with many demanding the governor leave office now. Many members of the party had refrained from such a call after the scandal broke in January.

"For the good of the state, Eric Greitens must immediately resign,” said House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City. “If he doesn’t, it will be the duty of the House of Representatives to restore integrity to the executive branch of state government,” an apparent reference to impeachment proceedings. “Once House members have had the opportunity to digest the special committee’s report and accompanying documentation, it is our hope that leadership in both parties can agree on the appropriate next step.”

Beatty’s counterpart in the Senate, Gina Walsh, D-Bellefontaine Neighbors, said her caucus had lost confidence in Greitens’ ability to effectively govern.

“He must resign immediately,” Walsh said. “If he refuses to do the right thing, the Missouri House of Representatives should move forward with the impeachment process.”

On Twitter, Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, posted, “I’ve read enough. Resign or be impeached.” His fellow St. Louis Democratic representative Bruce Franks, tweeted that the “horrible details” contained in the report convinced him the governor needed to step down.

Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood, called the release of the report “ a sad day for Missouri.”

Republican House leadership were scheduled to hold a news conference at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the report.

Rocky relationship

Greitens has a contentious relationship with the Missouri General Assembly.

Even before the report came out, Republican lawmakers were operating fairly independently from Greitens. Most Republican legislators’ tax proposals incorporated only portions of the governor’s plan, which was the centerpiece of his State of the State speech on Jan. 10 but overshadowed by news breaking of his extramarital affair.

In an unusual move, House leaders on Wednesday canceled sessions that had been scheduled for Thursday and Monday. The Senate is scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Warning: The Missouri House committee report below contains content that is sexual in nature.

Warning: The following Missouri House committee deposition transcripts with Gov. Greitens' ex-mistress contains content that is sexual in nature.

