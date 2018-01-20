 Women’s March 2018 focuses on Trump, voting and sexual harassment | St. Louis Public Radio

Women’s March 2018 focuses on Trump, voting and sexual harassment

By 18 hours ago
  • Thousands gather in front of the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis at the St. Louis Women's March for Truth.
    View Slideshow 1 of 9
    Thousands gather in front of the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis at the St. Louis Women's March for Truth.
    Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Dana Franks leads a chant at the St. Louis Women’s March for Truth.
    View Slideshow 2 of 9
    Dana Franks leads a chant at the St. Louis Women’s March for Truth.
    Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Ali and Sarah Felts marched alongside thousands at the St. Louis Women’s March for Truth.
    View Slideshow 3 of 9
    Ali and Sarah Felts marched alongside thousands at the St. Louis Women’s March for Truth.
    Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Scenes from the St. Louis Women’s March for Truth.
    View Slideshow 4 of 9
    Scenes from the St. Louis Women’s March for Truth.
    Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Sisters Amy Torres and Nancy Louis marched in the St. Louis Women’s March for Truth.
    View Slideshow 5 of 9
    Sisters Amy Torres and Nancy Louis marched in the St. Louis Women’s March for Truth.
    Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Marchers listen to Palestinian-American activist Sandra Tamari's speech calling for the release of 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi from Israeli military prison.
    View Slideshow 6 of 9
    Marchers listen to Palestinian-American activist Sandra Tamari's speech calling for the release of 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi from Israeli military prison.
    Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Community activists lead the St. Louis Women’s March for Truth.
    View Slideshow 7 of 9
    Community activists lead the St. Louis Women’s March for Truth.
    Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Cori Bush speaks to the crowd at the St. Louis Women’s March for Truth and encouraged them to become more engaged in city politics.
    View Slideshow 8 of 9
    Cori Bush speaks to the crowd at the St. Louis Women’s March for Truth and encouraged them to become more engaged in city politics.
    Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Pedro Guerrero with his mom, Elizabeth Guerrero, march in the St. Louis Women's March for Truth on Saturday, Jan. 20.
    View Slideshow 9 of 9
    Pedro Guerrero with his mom, Elizabeth Guerrero, march in the St. Louis Women's March for Truth on Saturday, Jan. 20.
    Ashley Lisenby | St. Louis Public Radio

Young women and mothers at the St. Louis Women’s March for Truth want people to know they plan on leading the world into a more equal society.

Maplewood teen Anabel Parveno held a sign with words from Oprah Winfrey’s Golden Globes speech: “A new day is on the horizon.”

“It’s time for a change, you know,” Parveno said. “And if women keep coming out like this to this march and we keep speaking up against all these injustices, a new dawn is going to come and we’re gonna rule.”

Parveno, 16, said those injustices for her include the wage gap and sexual harassment.

“Most of my friends who are 14, 15, 16 years old, they’ve all been sexually harassed in some way so that’s a big one for me,” she said.

Parveno was one of thousands of people who participated in the march in downtown St. Louis. Similar to last year’s women’s marches nationally, people mostly expressed their resistance to the policies of President Donald Trump. But this year dozens of march speakers called for greater public awareness around sexual harassment and the rights of marginalized groups. They also encouraged attendees to influence the future by voting and running for public office.

Jackie Gold of St. Louis is also concerned about sexual harassment against women. She marched with her 4-month-old daughter strapped to her chest while pushing her 2-year-old daughter in a stroller. The sign behind the toddler said, “Raising kids to tear down walls and (glass) ceilings.”

Gold said it was important for her to bring her daughters to the event to help them become more aware of what’s going on in the world.

“It’s pretty critical for them to be able to have access and have freedom and not be afraid,” Gold said. “And I don’t want ‘Me Too’ to happen to them.”

Gold was among a number of moms who walked with their children. St. Peters mom Tasha Wilson marched with her daughter on her shoulders. Wilson carried a sign that said, “Strong women raise strong women,” and her daughter’s sign said, “I am the future.”

She said her daughter’s twin brother has special needs and added that President Donald Trump has made her concerned about both of her children’s futures.

“I want to make a difference for every mother who is worried about their children’s future,” Wilson said tearing up. “My daughter wanted to be here. She wanted to fight this.”

While the march was largely dominated by women, there were men there too. Missouri Legislative staffer Pedro Guerrero was at the march with his mom.

“My mom, she immigrated to the United States with me when I was a little baby in search of a better life,” Guerrero said. “That same livelihood that she was pursuing in the early 90s is directly under attack today.”

His mom, Elizabeth Guerrero, is from Peru. She said she marched Saturday for her sisters in Latin America.

While the specific motives for attending the march varied from concerns about voting and immigration to sexual harassment and reproductive rights, Pedro Guerrero said he believes all those issues are connected.

“Everything is intersectional. Our liberation is intersectional. Let’s work together for it,” he said.

One of the speakers, Cori Bush, encouraged participants to work together to elect people to public office who represent their needs, including women. Bush is running to represent Missouri's first district in Congress. She ran for U.S. Senate in 2016.

“Your voice matters. It’s not about me and the other candidates. It’s about you. It’s about us together,” She said and added later, “Our power will change something.”

St. Louis teen Deja Scott, 17, held a sign that said, “A woman’s place is in the House and in the Senate.”

She liked the phrase because of the pun, but also because it shines a light on the underrepresentation of women in politics.

One of those women who recently entered politics at the march was Christine Keller who gained a seat on the school board in Webster Groves. She said her daughters and the attending the 2017 Women’s March in D.C. inspired her to run.

“Education has meant the world to me and I just want to be able to give back,” she said.

Follow Ashley on Twitter: @aadlisenby

Tags: 
Women's march
Politics
protest
Top Stories

Related Content

Organizers of 2nd St. Louis Women’s March try to address diversity concerns

By Jan 19, 2018
A crowd likely numbering in the thousands filled Luther Ely Smith Square during the rally after the St. Louis Women's March January 21, 2017.
File photo | Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

The first National Women’s March was held in Washington, D.C., one year ago. That's when thousands of pink pussyhat-clad people filled streets in the nation’s capital and cities across the country to rally for the rights of women.

Study on the Women's March wants to know what motivated St. Louis participants

By Feb 21, 2017
The St. Louis research team for Mobilizing Millions. From left to right: Debadatta Chakraborty, Neeraja Kolloju, Kristen Barber, Debaleena Ghosh and Trisha Crawshaw. All five work with the Sociology Department at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.
Provided | Kristen Barber | SIUC

Did you attend the Women’s March on St. Louis? An Illinois professor and her team of graduate students want to hear about your experience.

The Mobilizing Millions study, based at the University of California, Santa Barbara, aims to identify what motivated people to turn out en masse across the nation and around the globe.

“So many people are participating in politics who maybe have never participated before,” said Kristen Barber a sociology professor at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, who is part of the research team. “So, the questions really revolve around how this engagement might impact the size of future protests and participation.”

After the Women’s March on St. Louis, organizers redirect efforts into the community

By Feb 8, 2017
A crowd packs Luther Ely Smith Square after the St. Louis Women's March, Jan.21, 2017.
File photo | Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Organizers of last month's Women’s March on St. Louis are encouraging its thousands of participants to channel their energy into activism.

They hope to keep the momentum going through community meetings planned for March that will include strategy sessions on education, criminal justice, access to reproductive health care and other issues. The topics will be chosen from threads on a Facebook page for the marchers called DefendHERS. It shares its name with the non-partisan organization started by the women behind the march.