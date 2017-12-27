Year in Review: Recapping St. Louis’ top criminal justice and city politics stories of 2017

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we did a year-in-review of the top criminal justice and city politics stories in 2017. Joining host Don Marsh for the discussion was St. Louis Public Radio reporter Rachel Lippmann.

Lippmann said an important story in her beat was the election of Mayor Lyda Krewson.

“She is the first woman mayor in the history of the City of St. Louis … [and that] has led to some changes even within the criminal justice area,” Lippmann said.

Lippmann said the protests following the Stockley verdict were another important story since they challenged Mayor Krewson and the community as a whole. The ACLU filed a lawsuit stating the police’s tactics were unconstitutional.

“I think given the current political climate and the current head of the Department of Justice, this ACLU lawsuit may end up having the greater impact,” she said.

Other top criminal justice and city politics stories:

