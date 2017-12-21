 Year in Review: Recapping top business stories of 2017 in the region | St. Louis Public Radio
Year in Review: Recapping top business stories of 2017 in the region

By Dec 21, 2017
  • Wayne Pratt (left) and Maria Altman (right) talk about the top business stories of 2017.
    Lara Hamdan | St. Louis Public Radio

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we did a year-in-review of the top business stories in 2017. Joining host Don Marsh for the discussion were St. Louis Public Radio’s business reporters Maria Altman and Wayne Pratt.

“It was a year of talking about stadiums,” Altman said. “It was kind of an interesting year in terms of sports teams and efforts to get great stadiums in St. Louis.”

She talked about the failed bid to have a Major League Soccer team in St. Louis and the Scottrade Center renovations.

Pratt highlighted how many business stories spread onto other beats, often also including political or legal matters. One of the issues he mentioned was the impacts of the protests following the Stockley verdict on the economy.

“Keeping track of [stories involving other beats] was a bit more of a challenge than usual this year,” Pratt said.

Both reporters also discussed St. Louis’, Kansas City’s and Missouri’s bid to host Amazon’s second headquarters. The $5 billion headquarters would eventually bring 50,000 jobs to the region. Altman said the bid is a stretch due to the region not having a major airport, which Amazon needs.

“It was always going to be a stretch, but you can’t pass up an opportunity to at least try,” Altman said.

Some of the business team’s top stories:

Listen for their full discussion and analysis here:

 

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

