Year in Review: Recapping top political stories of 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we did a year-in-review of the top political stories of 2017. Joining host Don Marsh for the discussion was St. Louis Public Radio’s political team: reporter Jo Mannies, interim-editor Jason Rosenbaum and statehouse reporter Marshall Griffin.

The team said one of the top political story themes of the year was Eric Greitens’ first year as governor of Missouri.

“Specifically the way [Greitens] pursued his agenda that has led him to have various clashes with members of his own party,” Griffin said. Some instances include the passing of the Blue Alert bill and the recent firing of former education commissioner Margie Vandeven.

Mannies cited her story about the battle of Greitens’ use of special groups who don’t have to identify their donors.

Another memorable story was about African-American women in political power.

“They wheeled the bulk of the political power in the region and you’re now seeing some of this nationally in other states,” Mannies said. “African-American women, I think, will be a major force next year.”

Rosenbaum mentioned the wave of protests following the Stockley verdict. He said the situation differed greatly from the protests in Ferguson following the non-indictment of former officer Darren Wilson.

“I think there’s actually a pathway for some major policy changes after the Stockley protests,” Rosenbaum said. “Because a lot of changes in the police department can be done by Lyda Krewson’s administration.”

Some of the political team’s other memorable stories included:

Listen to their full discussion and analysis here:

