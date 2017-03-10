Related Program: 
This year will be the last for That Uppity Theatre Company’s ‘Briefs’ festival

    Joan Lipkin, the artistic director of That Uppity Theatre Company, joined "St. Louis on the Air" on Friday.
On Friday's St. Louis on the Air, Joan Lipkin, the artistic director of That Uppity Theatre Company, joined host Don Marsh to discuss the sixth and final “Briefs: A Festival of Short LGBTQ Plays.”

This year,  fundraising efforts from the festival will go to serve Muslims, refugees and immigrants.

What: That Uppity Theatre Company and Vital VOICE Magazine Present Briefs: "A Festival of Short LGBTQ Plays"
When: Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 11 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Where: .ZACK Performing Arts Center, 3224 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO 63103
