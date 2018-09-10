Publish Date: 2008-12-23 14:12:53

Author: Solange Deschatres

Position: special to the Beacon

You don't have to spend a lot - or drink - to enjoy New Year's <b>



Expert forecasts of gloomy economic conditions in the year to come threaten to dampen holiday celebration, but St. Louis has found multiple ways to help its citizens ring in the new year, regardless of the stormy financial climate.



"I think that, given the economic conditions and given that a lot of people are not throwing big parties, I think our biggest competition is people wanting to stay home," says Kelly Weber, the managing director for arts programs at Grand Center. Weber is busy preparing for the area's huge annual community New Year's Eve event, First Night .



With advance admission buttons at $8 for adults, and $4 for children over 5 years (under 5 are free), prices remain fair for a whole night's worth of entertainment. Buttons are available at Borders and Dierbergs throughout St. Louis.



<img src="/lantern/public/resources/content/13895/public/first_night300dragon2007.jpg" alt="first_night300dragon2007.jpg" title="first_night300dragon2007.jpg" style="margin: 5px; float: right; width: 300px; height: 277px" class="border" height="277" width="300">



"It's very much like a street festival," explains Laura McCarthy, public relations spokesperson for the event. "There are outdoor and indoor events, in case the weather doesn't cooperate. The main stage setup is on Washington."



Main stage entertainment includes Nashville Star finalists, Pearl Heart (check in music for a story about the group, which got its start here), and Ticket to the Beatles , a cover band of the Fab Four. Also featured is YouTube's famous rainbow-costumed "Human Slinky," who will provide a visually astounding interpretive dance.



This year's First Night theme is "Kaleidoscope." Themed attractions



will include a 24-foot walk-through kaleidoscope and a broad array of



multi-cultural performances from all over the world.



<img src="/lantern/public/resources/content/13895/public/first_night300kids2007.jpg" alt="first_night300kids2007.jpg" title="first_night300kids2007.jpg" style="margin: 5px; float: right; width: 300px; height: 253px" class="border" height="253" width="300">



An alcohol-free event, First Night is ultimately family-friendly, and offers activities and entertainment for kids, such as "make and take" arts and crafts, puppets, storytellers, dancers and singers. However, Weber stresses that the event's value is not only for children.



"You could sit in the Sheldon concert hall all night and hear great music. That's just one venue. So, imagine if you walked around and experienced all of the other venues. It's ageless, it's across socio-economic backgrounds, ethnicities," she says.



First Night has had up to 30,000 participants in one night, and, weather permitting, Weber suspects that the turnout will be large this year.



Although the event has been similarly priced in recent years, the significance of the cost of a button, and its value (buttons will also provide discount tickets to Grand Center events after First Night) is something that organizers like Weber have taken into special consideration this year. For the first time, First Night will provide a free shuttle between Grand Center and the Grand MetroLink station.



Webber adds, "I think that it will be a little bit more important this year, given that everybody has some more economic challenges than may be usual."



<span class="subhead">



Burning the Midnight Oil</span>



With so many people working double duty to pay off mounting debt, just staying awake until midnight on New Year's Eve might prove difficult. Perhaps a shot or two of espresso might help keep eyes open until the witching hour.



<a href="https://www.thecoffeecartel.com/" target="_blank">



Coffee Cartel invites patrons to watch the ball drop in the Central West End for free. Owner Dennis Gorg offers a casual, "nothing special" environment for those wanting to slough uncomfortable shoes, itchy hosiery and shirt collars to relax in jeans and cozy sweaters. There won't be champagne, but Coffee Cartel does serve liquor and coffee combinations.



"It's for people who don't want the bar environment," Gorg said. "It's a good alternative."



The holidays have been good to Cartel, actually. Unlike some St. Louis restaurants, business has picked up. "I think that more people stayed in town for the holidays," Gorg said.



</p><h2><strong>



'stay-cationing?'



Some are opting for vacations without really leaving town. Hotels like the Ritz Carlton and Millennium offer comprehensive New Year's Eve bashes and room packages. For a swanky evening, the Ritz Carlton provides a champagne toast and hosted bar, a late-night dessert buffet, entertainment by the band "Swing, Cat, Swing," and a lavish king-sized bed to cozy up in after the festivities are over. And you get a late check out and breakfast buffet. The packages start at $399.



The Millennium will feature an extensive hors d'ouevres menu, open bar and entertainment featuring KLOU's Smash Band and St. Louis favorites, the Z Band. In addition to offering all-in-one pricing, $89 for singles, $178 for couples for the party only ($281 plus tax for a couple for the party plus overnight room), hotels have added benefits over the bar and club scene, according to Food and Beverage Director Jim Hunze.



"I think that hotels are a little more secure. There's a secured parking lot," he says. "Plus, in a nightclub, it's sort of a transient crowd, whereas, in a hotel, people are there for the party and they respect what's going on."



Like many hotels and restaurants in the St. Louis area, the Millennium has suffered a decline in holiday bookings over the past few years, but this year has been more noticeable than most. Hotel management anticipates a bit of retooling in the year to come.



"We're certainly going to get a jump on things a little earlier this year. After the first quarter we'll probably take a look at what our packages and package pricings are, and may make those more attractive for the companies that come back and throw a party," explains Hunze.



For now, the hotel looks forward to a "Smash"-ing time.



<span class="subhead">



Bar-hopping on a budget</span>



For the spryest of bar hoppers on Dec. 31, all-in-one areas like Westport Plaza and Laclede's Landing offer a wide selection of affordable venues, all within walking distance.



Westport Plaza, home to places like The Trainwreck Saloon and Ozzie's restaurant offers a medley of venues for food and merriment in West County. New Year's Eve performances at The Funny Bone comedy club features John Morgan, "The Ragin Cajun," and St. Louis blues guitarist Billy Peek jams the night away at Backstreet Jazz & Blues.



"I call it the bar mall," says frequent Westport shopper Amy Ling. "You can hop from place to place without leaving the building or at least not for a long time, which is nice when it gets really cold outside."



The plaza itself will hold a special fireworks display at 6 p.m.



Director of marketing for Laclede's Landing, Emily Kochan, says that downtown on the waterfront is the place to be on New Year's Eve.



"You can spend the whole evening down here, from early on. You can have a nice dinner: You have a selection of restaurants, everything from sushi to Italian to good old American cooking; and then go around to all the different bars, get a variety of entertainment," Kochan says.



The Landing has traditional nightclubs and bars, a casino, dueling pianos, sports bars and a microbrewery. Prices and packages will vary from venue to venue, but most, Kochan says, will be the same as on regular weekends.



"I wish we were doing something collaborative as a whole to offer something fun for New Year's, but the timing's been bad for us, money-wise as well. We've lost a lot of our sponsorship money that enabled us to be able to do events, so, unfortunately we have to cut back on things that we might have done in years past."



Although the Landing usually attracts larger summertime crowds, Kochan says that New Year's is also a good time for the area's businesses. Its accessibility via public transportation is a big plus, especially given the Highway 40 construction.



<a href="https://www.metrostlouis.org/" target="_blank">



MetroLink runs right to the party spot, so there is no need to drive, especially if people plan to knock a few back, notes Kochan. In addition to extended MetroLink service, Kochan explains that several downtown hotels are within walking distance, including her favorite, the Four Seasons , which has a rooftop bar with a patio that overlooks the St. Louis skyline.



"It's so neat to see St. Louis lit up at night. They have really nice furniture outside, comfy chairs to sit in, and they have a fountain that has fire coming out of it. It's something different that's not like anything else we have in St. Louis."



<span class="subhead">



Enjoy the night</span>



Whether it's a unique setting, or a more traditional one, St. Louisans have all sorts of opportunities to celebrate. The options here are just a part of the party options.



Contact Beacon features and commentary editor Donna Korando.



</p>



