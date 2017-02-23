You helped us win a Rusty Hubcap!

2016 saw a huge increase in the number of donors who chose to donate their vehicles to St. Louis Public Radio, leading to our being awarded the Rising Star Rusty Hubcap by Car Talk!

From motorcycles to motorboats, our members helped us achieve an increase of more than 220 donated vehicles last year, each of which was turned into the programs you hear on our air every day.

Donating a car is fast, easy and secure. St. Louis Public Radio accepts any vehicle - running or not - including cars, trucks, boats, RVs, motorcycles, and more. We work with our public radio colleagues at Car Talk Vehicle Donation Services, to ensure that your donation delivers the highest possible revenue to St. Louis Public Radio and that your experience is convenient, efficient and even fun.

If you have any questions about the vehicle donation process, please don't hesitate to reach out to our vehicle experts at (855) 277-2346, or you can call our direct line at (401) 808-8277.