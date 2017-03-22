You’re invited: St. Louis on the Air hosts a moderated forum with candidates for Mayor of Ferguson

On Monday night, March 27, St. Louis on the Air and The Center for Social Empowerment will host a live forum at the Ferguson Community Center with the two candidates running for Mayor of Ferguson. Host Don Marsh will moderate the discussion, with questions from St. Louis Public Radio political reporter Jason Rosenbaum.

The event is free and open to the public.

Incumbent Mayor James Knowles III and Councilwoman Ella Jones are on the ballot for the April 4 nonpartisan election in Ferguson and both have agreed to participate.

There will be opportunity for audience input in the discussion, so come prepared with your questions for the candidates. Do you have a question you’d like to ask the candidates but are unable to attend the forum? Send us an email at talk@stlpublicradio.org.

If you are unable to attend the forum, St. Louis Public Radio will broadcast the hour’s discussion on Wednesday, March 29 during St. Louis on the Air, which runs from 12-1 p.m. and repeats from 10-11 p.m.

Here’s what you need to know to attend:

What: St. Louis on the Air’s Ferguson Mayoral Forum

When: Monday, March 27, 2017 at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:15 p.m., first-come, first-served

Where: Ferguson Community Center, 1050 Smith Ave., Ferguson, MO 63135

Price: Free and open to the public.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.