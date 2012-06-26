Summer Music Preview: Premieres From Cat Power, Avett Brothers, The Antlers And More

This week on All Songs Considered, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton offer sneak previews of some of the summer's most anticipated releases. The show opens with JEFF The Brotherhood's roll-down-the-windows jam, "Country Life," produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys, followed by the new Spoon/Wolf Parade/New Bomb Turks supergroup Divine Fits and their effortlessly cool, "Would That Not Be Nice?".

English singer-songwriter Bill Fay returns with his first new album in 40 years, while Cat Power returns after a six-year hiatus with what may be her best album ever. A year after releasing a spectacular full-length record, The Antlers are back with a surprise EP of pure sonic bliss.

Later on the show, Bob and Robin are joined by resident hip-hop expert Frannie Kelley of The Record who selects, as Robin says, a "dope" track from Nas; and Patrick Jarenwattananon of A Blog Supreme picks jazz trumpeter (and coincidentally nephew of Nas collaborator and saxophonist Donald Harrison), Christian Scott.

The show ends with Lars Gotrich's pick, the crushing and explosive "Even If You Knew" from Six Organs of Admittance.

