Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published April 9, 2013 at 6:00 AM CDT
Phosphorescent
Courtesy of the artist
Phosphorescent

Each month, we ask public radio DJs from across the country to share their favorite new songs. Usually, we stick to a handful, but since April is Public Radio Music Month, we're celebrating with a 10-spot.

  • Larry Groce, host of NPR's Mountain Stage, which is produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting

  • Rita Houston, the program director at WFUV in New York City

  • Bruce Warren, the program director at WXPN in Philadelphia and one of the guys behind NPR's World Cafe

  • David Brown, the host of Texas Music Matters at Austin's KUTX

  • Mary Lucia, one of the drivetime voices of Minnesota Public Radio's The Current

  • John Richards, the host of KEXP's ever popular Morning Show

  • Chris Campbell, host of WDET's beat-centric The Progressive Underground

  • Kim Ruehl, a frequent contributor to WKSU's FolkAlley.com

  • John Schaefer, host of Soundcheck, WNYC's music talk show

  • Frannie Kelley and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, hosts of NPR Music's hip-hop channel, Microphone Check

    Phosphorescent
    1 of 10  — Phosphorescent
    Phosphorescent
    / Courtesy of the artist
    Samantha Crain
    2 of 10  — Samantha Crain
    Samantha Crain
    Todd Roeth / Courtesy of the artist
    P.A.P.I. and Large Professor
    3 of 10  — P.A.P.I. and Large Professor
    P.A.P.I. and Large Professor
    /
    Sons of Fathers
    4 of 10  — Sons of Fathers
    Sons of Fathers
    /
    Telekinesis
    5 of 10  — Telekinesis
    Telekinesis
    Kyle Johnson / Courtesy of the artist
    The Sea, The Sea
    6 of 10  — The Sea, The Sea
    The Sea, The Sea
    /
    Charles Bradley
    7 of 10  — Charles Bradley
    Charles Bradley
    Gary Miller / FilmMagic
    Devendra Banhart
    8 of 10  — Devendra Banhart
    Devendra Banhart
    Ana Kras / Courtesy of the artist
    Guy Klucevsek
    9 of 10  — Guy Klucevsek
    Guy Klucevsek
    /
    Sir Swiftus Funkellwerk
    10 of 10  — Sir Swiftus Funkellwerk
    Sir Swiftus Funkellwerk
    /

