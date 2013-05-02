Heavy Rotation: 5 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

In this installment of Heavy Rotation — where we bring to you public radio's new favorite songs — we collaborated with KCRW in Santa Monica, Calif., to bring you an exclusive track from British singer Laura Mvula's session on Morning Becomes Eclectic, plus enjoy a download from rising post-punk band Savages, courtesy of WXPN in Philadelphia.

This week's panel includes:

Anne Litt, a DJ at KCRW in Los Angeles.



Dave P., host of Making Time Radio on WXPN in Philadelphia.

Jeremy Petersen, voice of OPBmusic in Portland.

DropaJewel, one of the hosts of WEAA's Strictly Hip-Hop in Baltimore.

Maggie Brennan, music director at WCBE in Columbus, Ohio.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.