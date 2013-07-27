© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Piano Mastery, Trinidadian Trumpet, Singing Apes: New Jazz

By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published July 27, 2013 at 4:02 PM CDT
Trumpeter Etienne Charles' new album is called <em>Creole Soul.</em>
Laura Ferreira
/
Courtesy of the artist
Trumpeter Etienne Charles' new album is called Creole Soul.

It's been too long since we simply sat up and pointed out a few of the many new releases worth a set of ears. Luckily, the staff on weekends at All Things Considered thought the same. They invited me to sit down with host Jacki Lyden and play a few cuts for them.

Here's music from an elder statesman of piano, a trumpeter who understands creole music personally, a drummer who writes tunes with a payoff, and a singer in her early 20s with maturity and kick.

Patrick Jarenwattananon

