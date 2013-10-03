© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published October 3, 2013 at 12:30 AM CDT
Bill Callahan's "Small Plane" is a favorite of <em>World Cafe</em> host David Dye.
Hanly Banks
/
Courtesy of the artist
It's time to share what 10 of our favorite public radio personalities have been loving lately. Here's a list of this month's Heavy Rotation panelists:

  • David Dye, host of NPR's World Cafe at WXPN in Philadelphia

  • Andrea Swensson, blogger for Minnesota Public Radio's The Current in the Twin Cities

  • Chris Campbell, host of WDET's Progressive Underground in Detroit

  • Rani Schloss, a producer at Classical New England in Boston

  • Alex Ruder, a host at KEXP in Seattle

  • Ben Frost, music director at Youth Radio's AllDayPlay in Oakland

  • Matt Fleeger, program director at KMHD in Portland

  • Travis Holcombe, a host at KCRW in Santa Monica

  • Jeremy Petersen, a host at opbmusic in Portland

  • Daoud Tyler-Ameen, a producer at NPR Music in Washington, D.C.

    Bill Callahan.
    1 of 10  — Bill Callahan.
    /
    Blood Orange.
    2 of 10  — Blood Orange.
    /
    Freeway and The Jacka.
    3 of 10  — Freeway and The Jacka.
    /
    Grey Reverend.
    4 of 10  — Grey Reverend.
    /
    The Internet.
    5 of 10  — The Internet.
    /
    Jeremy Messersmith.
    6 of 10  — Jeremy Messersmith.
    /
    John Zorn.
    7 of 10  — John Zorn.
    / Scott Irvine
    Los Angeles producer Kauf.
    8 of 10  — Los Angeles producer Kauf.
    /
    Magic Mouth.
    9 of 10  — Magic Mouth.
    /
    Classical guitarist Tony McManus.
    10 of 10  — Classical guitarist Tony McManus.
    /

