Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing
It's time to share what 10 of our favorite public radio personalities have been loving lately. Here's a list of this month's Heavy Rotation panelists:
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
1 of 10 — Bill Callahan.
/
2 of 10 — Blood Orange.
/
3 of 10 — Freeway and The Jacka.
/
4 of 10 — Grey Reverend.
/
5 of 10 — The Internet.
/
6 of 10 — Jeremy Messersmith.
/
7 of 10 — John Zorn.
/ Scott Irvine
8 of 10 — Los Angeles producer Kauf.
/
9 of 10 — Magic Mouth.
/
10 of 10 — Classical guitarist Tony McManus.
/