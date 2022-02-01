Medicaid Expansion Coverage by Jason Rosenbaum
Jason is the politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
-
Missouri lawmakers have made moves to undo voter-approved initiatives — and make it harder for constitutional amendments to be enacted. But efforts to curb the initiative petition process are getting bipartisan pushback.
-
Attorneys for three women trying to sign up for the health care program say they will appeal Cole County Judge Jon Beetem's ruling.
-
The unanimous decision means low-income Missourians eligible via a 2020 ballot initiative can sign up for the health care program, even though the legislature didn’t fund it.
-
Last week's Missouri Supreme Court decision means that thousands of people who work but don't make enough money to afford health insurance could access medical care more often — and in different ways.
-
The Department of Social Services will begin accepting applicants to the health care program on Friday.