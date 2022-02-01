Coronavirus Coverage by Sarah Fentem
Sarah is the health reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
-
Updated at 10:20 p.m. March 9 with additional comments by St. Louis County officialsSt. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Monday again expressed…
-
The National Hockey League abruptly suspended its season Thursday to keep the new coronavirus from spreading.The announcement comes after several other…
-
Updated at 6:40 p.m. with details on Gov. Mike Parson's declaration of a state of emergency and two new confirmed cases of COVID-19St. Louis County will…
-
St. Louis doctors are worried that the region’s hospitals don’t have enough beds to treat the expected surge in patients with COVID-19, the disease caused…
-
Updated at 7 p.m., March 26, with details on SLU Hospital's guidance to employees on protective masksAs hospitals prepare to treat people who become very…
-
St. Louis-area trade groups are asking workers to donate their stores of personal protective equipment to medical workers to protect them from COVID-19.…
-
On most days, workers from the Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery meet with clients at the addiction treatment center’s South Broadway…
-
Missouri officials are at work converting a hotel in Florissant into an overflow facility to accommodate a potential surge in coronavirus patients, Gov.…
-
People with asthma may be at a higher risk of becoming very sick and dying from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.That…
-
As an emergency room physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Evan Schwarz is used to working under pressure. But when he and his team connect a COVID-19…