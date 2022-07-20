© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Inside St. Louis Public Radio
‘St. Louis on the Air’ goes on summer break, launches summer listening tour

St. Louis Public Radio | By Fontella Bradford
Published July 20, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT
Aaron Doerr works at the soundboard
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
‘St Louis on the Air’ producer Aaron Doerr works at the soundboard during a recent show at St. Louis Public Radio's headquarters in Grand Center.

St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s live and local news-talk show, will adopt a summer broadcast schedule from August 1 through the month of September, while the show’s producers search for a new host and conduct a listening tour to prepare for new episodes this fall.

Summer schedule and new shows every Friday at noon

Monday through Thursday, STLPR will air summer break programs. Here & Now, a live production of NPR and WBUR Boston, will broadcast at noon. Think with Krys Boyd, a daily, topic-driven interview call-in program from KERA, Dallas/Fort Worth will air at 7 p.m.

New episodes of St. Louis on the Air will air every Friday at noon, with encores at 7 p.m., throughout the summer.

St. Louis on the Air will also provide special coverage of the Missouri primary election results Wednesday, August 3, at noon, repeating at 7 p.m. The production team may host additional live shows for major local news events and breaking news.

In October, St. Louis on the Air will return to its regular schedule of live broadcasts every weekday. Initial episodes will feature guest hosts as the next permanent host prepares to take the helm.

The station is conducting a local and national talent search following the departure of Sarah Fenske in June to become executive editor for Euclid Media Group.

St. Louis on the Road

SLOTA TEAM
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air producer Danny Wicentowski and senior producer Emily Woodbury work a live taping of the show at St. Louis Public Radio's headquarters in Grand Center.

During the summer production break, St. Louis on the Air producers will go on a summer listening tour, St. Louis on the Road, to meet listeners and talk with key community groups in the St. Louis, Quincy and Rolla areas.

“Over the course of this show’s 25-year history, never before have producers had the opportunity to listen as deeply to the community as what the next two months will afford,” explained Alex Heuer, executive producer of St. Louis on the Air. “During this transition time, the producers look forward to making real connections with people and imagining how the show can be of even greater benefit to the St. Louis, Rolla and Quincy communities.”

The public is invited to take a survey that will help show producers shape the future of St. Louis on the Air.

Now in its 25th year, St. Louis on the Air explores issues and challenges confronting the region, discusses the latest innovations in science and technology, takes a close look at local history and talks with authors, artists and musicians. The show reaches a large audience as a podcast, with 1.2 million downloads in the last year.

To get the latest updates from the St. Louis on the Air team, subscribe to our Off Mic newsletter, follow us on Twitter @STLonAir and join our Facebook group.

St. Louis on the AirSt. Louis regionQuincyRollaSurveyHere and NowThink with Krys Boydlistening tourSt. Louis on the Road
