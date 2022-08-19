© 2022 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boyd to become the 2nd former St. Louis alderman to plead guilty in bribery scheme

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published August 19, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT
St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd declines to answer questions from reporters outside the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd declines to answer questions from reporters outside the federal courthouse in St. Louis on June 2.

The second of three former St. Louis aldermen accused of taking cash and other gifts in exchange for helping a developer get incentives has decided to plead guilty.

Documents filed in federal court on Friday show that Jeffrey Boyd will appear in front of a judge Aug. 26 to admit his role in the scheme. Boyd’s attorneys had signaled that move by indicating they did not plan to file any motions ahead of trial.

A former colleague of Boyd’s, John Collins-Muhammad, will enter his own guilty plea on Tuesday – the same day as the special election to fill Boyd’s seat on the Board of Aldermen. The third alderman accused in the scheme, former Board President Lewis Reed, has not yet said whether he also plans to change his plea but doesn’t plan to file any pretrial motions.

Boyd also faces a second federal indictment accusing him of insurance fraud related to his used car lot. That case is set to go to trial on Sept. 6, although Boyd’s attorneys have said they do not plan to file any motions ahead of that date challenging the government’s case.

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Tags

Jeffrey BoydLewis ReedJohn Collins-MuhammadTop Stories
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Rachel Lippmann

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Content