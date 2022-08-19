Boyd to become the 2nd former St. Louis alderman to plead guilty in bribery scheme

The second of three former St. Louis aldermen accused of taking cash and other gifts in exchange for helping a developer get incentives has decided to plead guilty.

Documents filed in federal court on Friday show that Jeffrey Boyd will appear in front of a judge Aug. 26 to admit his role in the scheme. Boyd’s attorneys had signaled that move by indicating they did not plan to file any motions ahead of trial.

A former colleague of Boyd’s, John Collins-Muhammad, will enter his own guilty plea on Tuesday – the same day as the special election to fill Boyd’s seat on the Board of Aldermen. The third alderman accused in the scheme, former Board President Lewis Reed, has not yet said whether he also plans to change his plea but doesn’t plan to file any pretrial motions.

Boyd also faces a second federal indictment accusing him of insurance fraud related to his used car lot. That case is set to go to trial on Sept. 6, although Boyd’s attorneys have said they do not plan to file any motions ahead of that date challenging the government’s case.