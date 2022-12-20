STLPR’s 2022 holiday program schedule

Each year, St. Louis Public Radio curates special concerts and holiday programming to set the soundscape for your celebrations. From the final days of December through January 1, you can find our holiday programming on your radio, stream them from our website or mobile app, or ask your favorite virtual assistant to play St. Louis Public Radio from your phone or smart speaker.

View our full program schedule.

Upcoming . . .

Friday, Dec. 23

Noon – 2 p.m. St. Louis on the Air Presents: A Christmas Carol

Join us for a beloved STLPR tradition: Charles Dickens’ 1843 classic holiday tale, A Christmas Carol. This theatrical, sound-immersive special of the classic holiday tale is narrated by Kirkwood resident and historical interpreter Anne Williams.

7– 8 p.m. Christmas With Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs

In one of the great holiday traditions in America, the Glee Clubs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges — two of the most prestigious historically Black institutions in the nation — get together to present a spine-tingling concert program. This encore presentation features the best works of the last several years. It’s a joyous celebration of the schools’ tradition of singing excellence, with their trademark mixture of spirituals and carols. Korva Coleman hosts.

Saturday, Dec. 24

9 – 11 a.m. A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols Join us Christmas Eve morning for A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, a live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal classical music performed each year since 1918. Presented by the Choir of King’s College, one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys, and performed in the acoustically and architecturally renowned 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

11 am – 1 p.m. Rebroadcast: St. Louis on the Air Presents: A Christmas Carol

Sunday, Dec. 25

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Rebroadcast: St. Louis on the Air Presents: A Christmas Carol

Monday, Dec. 26

Noon – 1 p.m. and 7 – 8 p.m. A Season’s Griot

A Season's Griot is public radio’s only nationally syndicated Kwanzaa program. Hosted for the last 23 years by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual one-hour special captures tales and traditions of African American and African peoples.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Noon – 1 p.m. and 7 – 8 p.m. One Recipe Holiday Special

In this first-ever holiday special from The One Recipe podcast from The Splendid Table, you’ll explore the Feast of the Seven Fishes with Carla Lalli Music, author of That Sounds So Good , and share her “one recipe”: The Lalli Family’s Spaghetti and Clams . Plus, share good conversation and favorite recipes from New York Times food writer Eric Kim ; California chef and soul food cookbook author Tanya Holland ; and food and culture writer and senior reporter at Eater, Bettina Makalintal .

Saturday, Dec. 31

7 p.m. St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's New Year's Eve Celebration

Ring in 2023 with Assistant Conductor Stephanie Childress and your St. Louis Symphony Orchestra at the annual favorite New Year’s Eve Celebration. Bring family and friends together for this musical celebration and start 2023 with meaningful musical memories.

Monday, Jan. 2

Noon – 1 p.m. and 7 – 8 p.m. Selected Shorts: Holidays With Mom

Guest host Meg Wolitzer presents a holiday show with two stories about being home for the holidays and how you can count on your Mom to be there for you — and possibly to complicate things. First, memoirist Augusten Burroughs recalls a disastrous and hilarious childhood cooking project. Reader Michael Cerveris relishes every bite. And in “Live Wires” by Thomas Beller, a young man invites his girlfriend to his mother’s annual Hanukkah party. The reader is Jane Curtin.