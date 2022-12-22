Winter storm bringing extreme cold and blizzard conditions moves into St. Louis region

A massive winter storm started moving into the St. Louis region on Thursday morning.

The most hazardous conditions including extreme cold and blizzard conditions are behind the initial front and won’t sweep through until around 10 or 11 a.m., said Kevin Deitsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis.

“That’s bad news for people trying to get home this evening,” he said. “If you can get home now that’s great, do it, but otherwise maybe you wait it out, stay late and let the road crews do their job through the early evening hours.”

Western portions of Missouri are already seeing some snow and large temperature drops, with Columbia in the teens and Kansas City around zero degrees, Deitsch said.

“We are seeing temperature drops of 20 even 30 degrees in just over a few hours,” he said. “It just shows the power of this front and the arctic air moving in behind the front.”

Deitsch explained that cold air and wind makes this storm system more dangerous than the snow that is also accompanying it. Wind chill will likely approach -30 degrees Thursday night and Friday morning, which can cause frostbite in about 15 to 30 minutes, he said.

“I’ve heard some people say, ‘Oh we’re going to go sledding and enjoy this snow,’” Deitsch said. “This is not the kind of situation that you want to do that in just because you can get frostbite in such a short amount of time.”

The north winds may also cause issues for road crews trying to clear major east-west roadways because it can push snow back on to portions that have already been cleared, he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.