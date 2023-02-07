FedEx driver dies after being hit by Amtrak train in Missouri, just months after deadly derailment

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

A FedEx driver died after an Amtrak train crashed into a truck near Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Tuesday morning.

The FedEx truck was attempting to cross the tracks on Hereford Road and Smart Road in Big Creek Township, just north of Pleasant Hill. The train, which departed from Kansas City, Missouri, was on its way to St. Louis.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the driver failed to yield to the southbound train when the train struck the FedEx truck, killing the driver.

The @FedEx truck was attempting to cross the tracks on Hereford Rd and Smart Rd. The driver of the truck failed to yield to a southbound @Amtrak train & was struck by the train. The driver of the truck was fatally injured. The online crash report will be available later today. — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) February 7, 2023

An Amtrak Alert confirmed that the Lincoln Service Missouri River Runner Train 318 terminated service east of Lee’s Summit due to the crash.

The train left Kansas City’s Union Station Tuesday morning, headed to Chicago via St. Louis.

Marc Magliari, a public relations manager for Amtrak, said the train incurred windshield damage but no passengers or crew were injured.

Amtrak is now using charter buses to get the 29 passengers to their destination in Chicago — the destination for Lincoln Service Missouri River Runner train.

This crash comes just seven months after another Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri, after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing. That incident left four dead and dozens injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is currently at the scene investigating the incident.