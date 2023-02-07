FedEx driver dies after being hit by Amtrak train in Missouri, just months after deadly derailment

© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
KCUR | By Savannah Hawley-Bates
Published February 7, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST
A crumpled truck lies on the side of train tracks. Officers stand on the tracks in the distance
Cass County Sherriff's Office
/
A FedEx driver died after an Amtrak train crashed into a truck near Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Tuesday morning.

The FedEx truck was attempting to cross the tracks on Hereford Road and Smart Road in Big Creek Township, just north of Pleasant Hill. The train, which departed from Kansas City, Missouri, was on its way to St. Louis.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the driver failed to yield to the southbound train when the train struck the FedEx truck, killing the driver.

An Amtrak Alert confirmed that the Lincoln Service Missouri River Runner Train 318 terminated service east of Lee’s Summit due to the crash.

The train left Kansas City’s Union Station Tuesday morning, headed to Chicago via St. Louis.

Marc Magliari, a public relations manager for Amtrak, said the train incurred windshield damage but no passengers or crew were injured.

Amtrak is now using charter buses to get the 29 passengers to their destination in Chicago — the destination for Lincoln Service Missouri River Runner train.

This crash comes just seven months after another Amtrak train derailed near Mendon, Missouri, after hitting a dump truck at a public crossing. That incident left four dead and dozens injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is currently at the scene investigating the incident.

Savannah Hawley-Bates
When news breaks, it can be easy to rely on officials and people in power to get information fast. As KCUR’s general assignment and breaking news reporter, I want to bring you the human faces of the day’s biggest stories. Whether it’s a local shop owner or a worker on the picket line, I want to give you the stories of the real people who are driving change in the Kansas City area. Email me at savannahhawley@kcur.org or follow me on Twitter @savannahhawley.
See stories by Savannah Hawley-Bates

