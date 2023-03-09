Residents of Laclede’s Landing encampment feel unprepared for city eviction

More than 15 people who are experiencing homelessness live in the encampment under the Laclede’s Landing Pavilion behind the President’s Casino in downtown St. Louis. On Friday, the city is disbanding the encampment, forcing the residents to leave.

The people have made a close-knit family, said Dillion Compton, who’s been living in Missouri for four years.

“You know, most of us work. We have 9-5 jobs. Some of us just can't get our power bill or rent paid or are sick,” Compton said.

The residents at the pavilion stay close to each other, in a tight circle, to keep warm. Their future is uncertain. One man was hesitant to stay at a shelter because he works outside some shelters’ intake hours.

A woman who was packing her belongings in black garbage bags was worried about them getting thrown away.

Compton said people have been living there for a long time in peace. “We don't steal, we don't do any of that. We’re just trying to live,” he said.

Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office posted the 10-day eviction notice last week. Most residents didn’t hear about the notice until Friday. “I don’t stay down here, but I used to. I used to be homeless. So I’m big on the people down here. This is my family. And I just think they are getting treated very unfair,” said Marquis Porter.

He said the eviction notice is disrespectful to the residents living at Laclede’s Landing.

Trina Scott, who has lived at the pavilion off and on for three years, said this isn’t enough time for most residents to figure out what’s next. “The city had a year to clean this place, but they also had a year to put people into housing,” she said.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A riverfront encampment last April along Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard. The residents of the encampment were told they had 10 days to leave the area due to city-cited health concerns.

Scott worries about her friends with mental health and drug abuse issues. She wonders where they will go after Friday.

“I know one thing they can’t take from me, the memories I made here and the people I’m close with,” Scott said.

Nick Dunne, a representative of the mayor’s office, said the city will be using American Rescue Plan Act funds to help permanently house the residents of the encampment, but the process is not immediate.

“The ultimate goal is to get people into permanent housing. But we have to address underlying needs first,” Dunne said. “Some people need to get out of a domestic abuse situation or need more health and wellness support.”

Dunne said it will take time to assess those needs and create a pipeline where people who are experiencing homelessness can have a permanent place to live.

But Scott believes the city could be doing more to help the residents of the encampment, especially her friends who are struggling.

“We’ve not had any help down here except for outreach. And there’s a few church groups that come and I thank you guys to the fullest, but the help that they need is not around,” Scott said.

