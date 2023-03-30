New and returning members bring passion and expertise to STLPR board

Board members and STLPR staff gather in the Public Media Commons during the annual board retreat.

St. Louis Public Radio welcomed several new and returning members to its community advisory board at this year’s annual board retreat.

After warm-up and team-building exercises, board members delved into strategic planning for the next three years.

Several former board members returned to serve on the board, including Nancy Hawes, managing shareholder of the Hawes Law Firm and former vice president and governance chair for the STLPR board; and Diane Katzman, community leader and former STLPR board president.

CEO Tina Pamintuan said both Hawes and Katzman bring enthusiasm, energy and invaluable institutional knowledge.

“We are all grateful that they have decided to rejoin the board and take on new projects that will bring STLPR into the future,” Pamintuan said. “They are also fun to be around.”

NEW MEMBERS

STLPR also welcomed two new members to their inaugural year on the Friends of St. Louis Public Radio.

Meet Deb Dubin

Deb Dubin, chief philanthropy officer for Moneta Group, will serve on STLPR’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee.

As Moneta’s Chief Philanthropy Officer, Dubin works alongside Moneta’s financial advisors to help clients consider their “why” for giving. She also guides the Moneta Charitable Foundation. Before joining Moneta, Dubin served for eight years as CEO and President of Philanthropy Missouri. She’s a graduate of Harvard College and the University of California Berkeley School of Law.

Dubin said her new role on STLPR’s board aligns well with her current role at Moneta. “I have the unique opportunity to help our clients craft ‘purposeful and purpose-filled’ charitable giving strategies that align with their values and community needs, and spark joy,” Dubin said. “Engaging with STLPR hits on those objectives for me: thoughtful, meaningful and joyful,” she said.

“If I made a list of favorite things, STLPR would be on there, underlined and highlighted in yellow marker. It informs me, entertains me, challenges me and keeps me company. I am honored and delighted to join the Friends Board and look forward to supporting and amplifying the STLPR mission,” Dubin said.

Pamintuan noted that Dubin immediately stepped forward to serve on the DEI committee; something she and board president Eriko Pope were ecstatic to hear. “Deb brings a passion for issues of equity to the table as well as experience. She’s worked on DEI issues on other boards and in her professional work.”

Meet Maria Cova Gerritzen

Maria Cova Gerritzen, vice president of BJC Healthcare, will serve on STLPR’s governance committee.

Gerritzen oversees virtual care and technology business engagement at BJC Healthcare. In this role, she leads BJC Technology’s work to identify, assess, plan and prioritize innovative technology solutions that align strategically with business needs. Gerritzen also leads BJC’s virtual care program, serving as the system lead driving the

company's virtual care portfolio. She holds an MBA from Washington University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Gerritzen said the annual board retreat was a great way to meet the other board members and staff, and a good forum to learn more about the opportunities and challenges facing STLPR.

“Now, more than ever, I feel the need to promote and support independent, fair and accurate journalism,” Gerritzen said. “STLPR has been my go-to resource for regional, national and international news for over 30 years. I always learn something new when I listen to STLPR and I’ve had many ‘driveway moments’ listening to the diverse programs. I am looking forward to serving on the governance committee and contributing to the success of the Annual Celebration next month.”

“Maria brings a passion for public media, and an executive’s eye on the diversity and complexity of organizational operations to the board,” Pamintuan said. “We are excited to hear her ideas for STLPR, especially as we enlist the whole board for feedback on strategic planning.”

Open Meetings

Community advisory board meetings are open to the public. Meetings are held in the St. Louis Public Radio community room at 3651 Olive Street.

For more information on the STLPR board and meetings, visit stlpr.org/board.