Southeast Missouri ravaged by tornadoes spawned from multi-state storm system, killing 5

A strong line of severe thunderstorms began moving through the Southeast Missouri area early Wednesday morning spawned multiple tornadoes and caused a path of destruction and several fatalities.

In Southeast Missouri, the National Weather Service first issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area of Wayne County just before 2 a.m., and soon the storm spawned a tornado in the area. The strong and narrowly focused storm system then moved on a path from southwest to northeast into Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, and Perry counties, which is where the storm caused the most damage.

At around 3:30 a.m., the National Service first issued a tornado warning for Bollinger and Wayne counties, then Madison County. The warnings remained in effect until 4:44 a.m. for Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties. The tornado in Bollinger County remained on the ground for several minutes.

A local spotter for the National Weather Service from Bollinger County law enforcement reported that multiple homes in the path of the tornado were damaged. At the time, it was unknown if there were any injuries or fatalities. Significant damage was reported about 5 miles southwest of Glenallen, according to the initial reports. NOAA later confirmed the area was hit by an EF-2 tornado.

By Wednesday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed at least five were dead in the small community of Glenallen. The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency also confirmed around noon that multiple agencies were dispatched to the area to assess the damage, conduct rescue operations, and offer support for residents and local emergency and law enforcement.

Missouri Gov. Parson held a press conference around 4:45 p.m. at Woodland R-IV High School after a survey of damage in the area. The school has been designated as a central site for agency coordination.

Department of Public Safety, Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel, local leaders, State Senator Holly Rehder, and Missouri State Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Eric Olson are also expected to join Gov. Parson during the visit.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is urging non-residents to avoid the area to give first responders room to operate.



More severe weather was predicted in the Southeast Missouri region for the rest of the afternoon on Wednesday, making recovery efforts more difficult. A tornado watch remained in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The Missouri State Emergency stated that a shelter has been established at Marble Hill Baptist Church, located at 502 Broadway St. in Marble Hill. The American Red Cross has also been deployed to provide support at the shelter. SEMA will continue working with volunteer partners and faith-based organizations to provide additional assistance.